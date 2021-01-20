 

Union Bankshares Reports Record Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 20:43  |  30   |   |   

MORRISVILLE, Vt., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - UNB) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $3.8 million and $12.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, resulting in earnings per share of $0.85 and $2.86 for the same periods, respectively.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.33 per share for the quarter, an increase of 3.1% from the cash dividend of $0.32 paid in recent prior quarters, payable February 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021.

President and CEO David Silverman commented on the year end results, "As we look back at 2020, we thank our employees who have persevered through difficult times, handled unprecedented volumes of work, and adapted to new ways of interacting and collaborating with each other and our customers. We are pleased with our financial performance for 2020. The effective operation of the core business lines that are fundamental to our success have provided another solid year of earnings and growth for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net income increased $1.0 million, or 37.5%, to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increases in net interest income of $383 thousand and noninterest income of $2.0 million, partially offset by increases in the provision for loan losses of $175 thousand, noninterest expenses of $764 thousand, and income taxes of $369 thousand.

Sales of qualifying residential loans to the secondary market for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $75.5 million resulting in gain on sales of $2.8 million, compared to sales of $56.6 million and gain on sales of $987 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Consolidated net income was $12.8 million, or $2.86 per share, compared to $10.6 million, or $2.38 per share, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in earnings from 2019 was due to increases of $1.3 million in net interest income and $5.5 million in noninterest income, partially offset by increases of $1.4 million in the provision for loan losses, $2.7 million in noninterest expenses, and $589 thousand in income tax expense.

Seite 1 von 3
Union Bankshares (VT) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Reports Record Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend MORRISVILLE, Vt., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - UNB) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $3.8 million and $12.8 million for the three months and year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board