The First 5G ETF (FIVG) Hits $1 Billion in AUM

Defiance ETFs announces that the First 5G ETF (NYSE: FIVG) surpassed $1 billion in AUM in less than two years, making it one of the most successful thematic ETF launches in recent years.

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of sector investing. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC.