 

Canada Carbon Announces Warrant Extension

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) announces that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,930,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over two tranches in April 2017. In January 2020, the terms of the warrants were extended by one year. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all these Warrants by one (1) additional year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

  • Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on April 12th, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be April 12, 2022.
  • Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on April 26th, 2017, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 26, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A portion of the Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

CANADA CARBON INC.
“Olga Nikitovic”
Interim CEO

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 813-8952

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).




