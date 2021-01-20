 

The Board of Directors of Anoto Group resolves on a directed rights issue and calls for an extraordinary general meeting with a proposal to approve the directed rights issue

20.01.2021, 21:00  |  39   |   |   

Stockholm, January 20, 2021 – On December 29, 2020, Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) published a press release regarding that the Company had agreed with Rothesay Limited, an international investor active in the Swedish market (“Rothesay”), to carry out a directed rights issue of 9,000,000 ordinary shares to Rothesay and that the board of directors of the Company at a later time would call for an extraordinary general meeting to approve an additional directed rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares to Rothesay.

Against this background, the board of directors of Anoto has resolved on a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share and to call for an extraordinary general meeting on February 15, 2021. The board of directors proposes that the extraordinary general meeting approve the board of directors’ resolution on the directed rights issue. Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting will be announced in a separate press release. Below follows the main content of the resolution on the directed rights issue. The complete proposal will be available on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com, no later than January 25, 2021.  

The new ordinary shares have been subscribed by Rothesay. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights is to finance the ongoing business in a time and cost-efficient way and at the same time strengthen the Company’s institutional and long-term shareholder base and thereby promote the Company’s opportunities to develop the Company to create additional value for all shareholders.  

The subscription price has been determined after discussions at an arm’s length between the Company’s management and Rothesay and corresponds to a premium of 2.97 per cent against the closing price of January 19, 2021. 

Through the directed rights issue, Anoto will receive approximately SEK 18.9 million before issue costs. The directed rights issue has a dilution effect of approximately 9.7 per cent of the share capital after dilution by increasing the number of outstanding shares from 194,658,150 to 215,658,150.

The proceeds will primarily be used to continue the development of the KAIT@HOME platform, finance the relocation of hardware production from South Korea to larger production facilities in Mexico and purchasing materials for the production in Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 20, 2021 at 21:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

Attachment


