 

DGAP-News SLM Solutions: For personal reasons, CEO Meddah Hadjar will not extend his contract and has agreed to leave SLM at the end of January // Sam O'Leary to take over as CEO // General Counsel André Witt to join the Management Board on an interim basis

20.01.2021 / 21:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luebeck, January 20, 2021 - Meddah Hadjar, member of the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company") and CEO has informed the Supervisory Board that he does not intend to prolong his contract as CEO of SLM Solutions and will leave the Company at the end of January 2021. Personal circumstances related to his family created a situation that does not allow him to continue to serve as CEO of SLM Solutions.

The Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions has unanimously approved the appointment of Sam O'Leary as the new CEO. Sam joined the Company in December 2019 as COO. His deep experience in the Additive Manufacturing industry, technologies and application has been instrumental to SLM Solutions, significantly improving the existing product portfolio as well as all its production related processes and overseeing the successful development of SLM's NXG XII 600, the world's leading and most productive powder bed laser fusion system. "Sam has played an integral part in successfully rebuilding SLM Solutions since he joined the Company. He is highly trusted among employees and customers alike and, as one of the global leaders in the industry, Sam is the best person to drive SLM Solutions' growth and excellence to the next level" commented Thomas Schweppe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions. In 2020 Sam agreed to extend his Management Board contract until November 2024. In addition to his current portfolio Sam will permanently take over the responsibilities for Corporate Development, Strategy and HR.

ZeitTitel
21:36 Uhr
21:36 Uhr
21:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Vorstand der SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
21:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
21:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Vorstand der SLM Solutions Group AG
19.01.21
Tech-Market Report: S&T (SANT) klettern deutlich, SLM (AM3D) gesucht; Tesla (TL0) und Facebook (FB2A) legen zu
15.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) trotz höheren Kursziels leichter; TecDAX korrigiert
13.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Intel (INL) tauscht CEO aus - Kursrally; Nordex (NDX1) meldet Großauftrag
11.01.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX korrigiert; AMD und Nvidia (NVD) klettern; Tesla (TL0) rutschen ab
07.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) springen über 800 USD; Nordex (NDX1) und SMA Solar (S92) sehr fest

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
1.628
SLM Solutions