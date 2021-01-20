Interpace Biosciences to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, January 21, 2021

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that it will hold its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call and webcast after the close of market on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

All listeners should confirm they are dialing in for the Interpace Biosciences conference call with the operator who will promptly place them into the call. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website ( www.interpace.com ) approximately two hours following completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN for Barrett’s Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.