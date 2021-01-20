Watts Water Technologies Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

This call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.wattswater.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until February 11, 2022.