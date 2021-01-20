Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Snap Inc. will also hold a virtual Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).