NextDecade Announces Appointment of Brent Wahl as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Wahl will replace Benjamin A. Atkins, who has notified the Company of his intention to resign his position as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. Mr. Atkins will continue to be employed by the Company until February 1, 2021, to ensure a seamless transition of the role to Mr. Wahl.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Brent E. Wahl as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Wahl has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, since June 17, 2019.

“I join my fellow employees and Directors in congratulating Brent on his appointment as CFO,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Brent has made considerable contributions to NextDecade since joining the Company in 2019, and I know he will be an outstanding CFO that will help us to achieve a final investment decision at Rio Grande LNG in 2021.”

“On behalf of our employees and the Board, I also want to thank Ben for his years of dedicated service to NextDecade,” continued Schatzman. “Ben’s financial acumen and steady leadership have benefited the Company greatly, and we wish him well.”

Prior to joining NextDecade, Mr. Wahl was a Senior Managing Director and Head of Midstream Investment Banking for North America at Macquarie. Mr. Wahl has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, having also worked at J.P. Morgan and Bank of America. During his career, Mr. Wahl has participated in more than $50 billion of financings and more than $100 billion of announced M&A transactions. Mr. Wahl holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company focused on LNG export projects. NextDecade is developing the largest LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market, creating value for producers, customers, and stockholders. Its portfolio of LNG projects includes the 27 mtpa Rio Grande LNG export facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.next-decade.com.