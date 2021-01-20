 

Celyad Oncology Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Articles 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:01  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced on January 7, 2021 a capital increase of 262,812 new shares of the Company to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor. As a result, the Company’s share capital is increased to 49,427,200.33 EUR and is represented by 14,132,832 shares.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

FIGURES – MODIFIED on 8 JANUARY 2021 following the CAPITAL INCREASE

Total amount of share capital (EUR)

49,427,200.33

Total number of shares with single voting rights

14,132,832

Total number of shares with double voting rights

72,324

Total number of shares

14,205,156

Total number of voting rights

14,277,480

Total number of attributed warrants

1,488,006

Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants

1,488,006

Total number of diluted shares (outstanding shares + warrants)

15,693,162

Total number of diluted shares with voting rights

15,765,486

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): investors@celyad.com.

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the clinical activity of CYAD-101. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Seite 1 von 2
Celyad Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celyad Oncology Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Articles 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007) Regulatory News: Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Articles 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)
18.01.21
Celyad Oncology Presents Data Update from Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial for CYAD-101 in mCRC at ASCO-GI Symposium
18.01.21
Celyad Oncology Presents Data Update from Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial for CYAD-101 in mCRC at ASCO-GI Symposium
11.01.21
Celyad Oncology Appoints Marina Udier, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
11.01.21
Celyad Oncology Appoints Marina Udier, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
07.01.21
Celyad Oncology Announces Equity Purchase Agreement for up to $40 Million with Lincoln Park Capital
07.01.21
Celyad Oncology Announces Equity Purchase Agreement for up to $40 Million with Lincoln Park Capital
05.01.21
Celyad Oncology Announces January 2021 Conference Schedule
05.01.21
Celyad Oncology Announces January 2021 Conference Schedule