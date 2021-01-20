 

Illumina Wins Patent Infringement Suit against BGI in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court, issued a judgment in its favor in the patent infringement suit filed against the BGI Companies, MGI Tech Co. Ltd; Latvia MGI SIA; MGI International Sales Co., Ltd; and BGI Complete Genomics Hong Kong Co., Ltd.

The Court found that four of the five asserted patents were valid and infringed by BGI. The Court ruled that BGI’s StandardMPS and CoolMPS systems infringe EP 1 530 537 B1, EP 3 002 289 B1, and EP 3 587 433 B1, and that StandardMPS also infringes EP 2 021 415 B1. These patents cover different aspects of Illumina’s proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry, including its azidomethyl reversible terminator and labelled nucleotides.

The Court had previously issued a preliminary injunction against BGI’s UK-based sequencing laboratory and restricted BGI’s ability to supply the infringing sequencing systems in the UK. Illumina intends to seek a permanent injunction fully prohibiting the supply or sale of BGI’s StandardMPS and CoolMPS systems in the UK until the relevant patents expire.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision. This adds to the growing list of courts around the world finding that BGI has misappropriated Illumina’s proprietary, groundbreaking technology,” said Charles Dadswell, SVP and General Counsel for Illumina. “We will continue to vigorously protect our intellectual property from BGI’s willful infringement.”

Courts in the US, Germany, Spain, Finland and Sweden have issued injunctions against BGI. Additional lawsuits are pending in Hong Kong S.A.R., France, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Illumina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illumina Wins Patent Infringement Suit against BGI in the UK Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court, issued a judgment in its favor in the patent infringement suit filed against the BGI Companies, MGI Tech Co. Ltd; Latvia MGI SIA; MGI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
11.01.21
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck to Advance Comprehensive Genomic Profiling
06.01.21
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the US and Develop National Surveillance Infrastructure
22.12.20
Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
27
Illumina