Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”). The transaction, which was approved on January 19, 2021 by Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s shareholders, uniquely positions Hims & Hers to lead the rapidly-growing telehealth industry, with a focus on improving the customer experience from start to finish. Beginning January 21, 2021, Hims & Hers’ shares of Class A common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “HIMS” and its warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “HIMS WS.”
"We drove tremendous progress in 2020 toward our mission of becoming the front door to the healthcare system," said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. "Today's milestone brings us even closer to making modern, affordable care accessible to more Americans. By providing a seamless patient experience combined with proprietary technology, we intend to transform many of healthcare’s most important categories, including primary care and mental health.”
Hims & Hers will continue to be led by Dudum as CEO alongside its highly experienced executive team, including Spencer Lee as Chief Financial Officer, Melissa Baird as Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Patrick Carroll as Chief Medical Officer, and Soleil Teubner Boughton as Chief Legal Officer. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors comprises a deep bench of advisors with extensive backgrounds leading and nurturing fast-growing healthcare businesses and beloved consumer brands.
In October, the Company shared that it had experienced year-over-year Q3 revenue growth of 91%. Hims & Hers also ended Q3 2020 with an increase in gross margins — to 76% — as well as growth in net orders and average order value.
As a result of the business combination, Hims & Hers received proceeds of approximately $279.5 million, prior to transaction expenses, which includes cash proceeds of approximately $204.5 million from Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s trust account and $75 million from private placement (PIPE) investors, including funds managed by Franklin Templeton and certain Oaktree clients. Leading existing institutional backers of Hims & Hers include Founders Fund, Forerunner Ventures, IVP, Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, McKesson Ventures, and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board as well as Cherubic Ventures, Maverick Ventures, Define Ventures, 8VC, Atomic, NewView Capital, and SV Angel. In addition, Hims & Hers’ current management and existing equity holders have rolled between 90% and 100% of their equity into the combined company.
0 Kommentare