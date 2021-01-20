Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”). The transaction, which was approved on January 19, 2021 by Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s shareholders, uniquely positions Hims & Hers to lead the rapidly-growing telehealth industry, with a focus on improving the customer experience from start to finish. Beginning January 21, 2021, Hims & Hers’ shares of Class A common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “HIMS” and its warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “HIMS WS.”

"We drove tremendous progress in 2020 toward our mission of becoming the front door to the healthcare system," said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. "Today's milestone brings us even closer to making modern, affordable care accessible to more Americans. By providing a seamless patient experience combined with proprietary technology, we intend to transform many of healthcare’s most important categories, including primary care and mental health.”