BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Provides Preliminary Estimates of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020, Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter Results
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today certain preliminary estimates of financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company has elected to provide these preliminary estimates of results and certain portfolio updates in light of meaningful progress achieved during and subsequent to the fourth quarter towards its stated goal of reducing non-core assets and unsecured debt and equity exposure.
Select Preliminary Estimated Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
The preliminary estimates below are subject to change as our financial closing procedures are being finalized:
- Net Asset Value (NAV) estimated to be $315.0 million, up 2.8% from $306.6 million at September 30, 2020
- NAV per share estimated to be $4.23, down 0.2% from $4.24 at September 30, 2020, primarily due to increase in total shares outstanding
- Net Investment Income (NII) per share estimated to be $0.10
- Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was estimated to be 0.51x, compared to 0.98x at September 30, 2020
Select Non-Core and Junior Capital Portfolio Progress Updates during Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
- BCIC Senior Loan Partners (SLP) sold a majority of its loan portfolio in the fourth quarter. Following this sale, SLP paid off and terminated its credit facility and returned $23.0 million of equity capital to the Company. Its investment portfolio now consists of four first lien loans. The preliminary fair market value (FMV) of the Company’s remaining equity in SLP is $36.2 million as of December 31, 2020. This investment had a FMV of $65.7 million at September 30, 2020 which was prior to the aforementioned sale.
- In addition to the previously disclosed partial principal repayment of $77.5 million on the unsecured debt of Gordon Brothers Finance Company (GBFC), the Company received another $9.9 million repayment on this investment during the fourth quarter. This additional payment resulted from the monetization of an equity warrant issued by a prior GBFC portfolio company. The preliminary FMV of the Company’s remaining unsecured debt of GBFC is $22.9 million as December 31, 2020. This investment had an FMV of $121.8 million at September 30, 2020 which was prior to the previously disclosed sale of GBFC’s loan portfolio to Callodine Commercial Finance, Inc. on November 3, 2020.
- Non-core investment in the unsecured debt of CB-HDT Holdings, Inc. was repaid in full (along with the entire accrued and unpaid PIK interest) during the fourth quarter. This exit resulted in repayment of $9.4 million to the Company. This investment had a FMV of $8.9 million at September 30, 2020.
- Red Apple (non-core investment) paid down $6.2 million on its 2nd lien loan to the Company utilizing excess cash on its balance sheet as its financial performance improved significantly during 2020. The preliminary FMV of the remaining 2nd lien investment in Red Apple is $14.8 million as of December 31, 2020. This investment had a FMV of $17.3 million at September 30, 2020, which was prior to the aforementioned principal reduction.
- Excluding the above non-core and junior capital activity, net repayments during the fourth quarter were an aggregate of $7.2 million, including 7 portfolio company exits and the addition of 7 new portfolio companies. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had 55 portfolio companies in the aggregate.
Select Portfolio Progress Updates subsequent to Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
