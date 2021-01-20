The preliminary estimates below are subject to change as our financial closing procedures are being finalized:

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today certain preliminary estimates of financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company has elected to provide these preliminary estimates of results and certain portfolio updates in light of meaningful progress achieved during and subsequent to the fourth quarter towards its stated goal of reducing non-core assets and unsecured debt and equity exposure.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Provides Preliminary Estimates of Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020, Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter Results

