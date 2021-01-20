Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 9, 2021

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-423-9813 from the U.S. and 201-689-8573 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 23, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13714457.