 

Docebo Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Docebo Inc. ("Docebo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DCBO; TSX: DCBO), a leading AI-powered learning platform, today announced preliminary financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • Revenue is expected to be between $18.25 and $18.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 48% to 52% compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Annual Recurring Revenue1 (“ARR”) is expected to be between $73 and $74 million as at December 31, 2020, an increase of 55% to 57% compared to $47.2 million as at December 31, 2019
  • Average Contract Value1 (“ACV”) is expected to be between $33,500 to $33,950 as at December 31, 2020, compared to approximate $27,362 as at December 31, 2019.

1 Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.

These estimates are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to Docebo management and Audit Committee reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Additional adjustments to the preliminary estimates presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary estimates and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These preliminary estimates are intended to provide information about management’s current expectations regarding certain aspects of Docebo’s financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding Docebo’s preliminary estimates for revenue, annual recurring revenue and average contract value for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment.

