 

Easterly Government Properties Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2020 Distributions

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (“Easterly” or the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced the tax characteristics of the 2020 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions. The characteristics of the Company's distributions are as follows:

Distributions on Easterly Common Shares:

 

Record
Date

 

 

Payment
Date

 

 

Dividend
Per Share

 

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

 

Return
of
Capital

 

 

Capital
Gain

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Capital Gain

 

Section
199A
Dividend (1)

3/5/2020

 

3/26/2020

 

$0.2600

 

$0.1394

 

$0.1206

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.1394

5/14/2020

 

6/25/2020

 

$0.2600

 

$0.1394

 

$0.1206

 

$0.0000

 

11.01.21
Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
28.12.20
Easterly Government Properties Acquires a 73,397 SF U.S. District Courthouse in Jackson, Tennessee
24.12.20
Easterly Government Properties Acquires 149,110 SF U.S. Department of the Interior Regional Office and Warehouse Facility in Billings, Montana