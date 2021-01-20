Easterly Government Properties Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2020 Distributions
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (“Easterly” or the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced the tax characteristics of the 2020 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions. The characteristics of the Company's distributions are as follows:
Distributions on Easterly Common Shares:
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Dividend
|
Ordinary
|
Return
|
Capital
|
Unrecaptured
|
Section
|
3/5/2020
|
|
3/26/2020
|
|
$0.2600
|
|
$0.1394
|
|
$0.1206
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
$0.1394
|
5/14/2020
|
|
6/25/2020
|
|
$0.2600
|
|
$0.1394
|
|
$0.1206
|
|
$0.0000
|
0 Kommentare