Easterly Government Properties Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2020 Distributions

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (“Easterly” or the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced the tax characteristics of the 2020 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions. The characteristics of the Company's distributions are as follows:

Distributions on Easterly Common Shares: