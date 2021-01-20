 

Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 22:08  |  34   |   |   

Offering Led by Current Shareholder and Healthcare Investor, Pura Vida Investments, Substantially Increasing Its Holdings

Further Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Ongoing Commercial and Development Activities across Cancer Care Continuum

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of Oncocyte’s common shares in a registered offering priced at $3.424 per share (“at market”), which was the average of the last five closing prices. The lead investor in the offering, Pura Vida Investments, LLC, a fundamentally driven, healthcare-focused registered investment advisor, increases its ownership of Oncocyte from under 10% to approximately 16%, by agreeing to purchase $20 million of Oncocyte’s common shares, at the close of the transaction. Broadwood Partners, L.P., a long-term investor and Oncocyte’s largest shareholder, was the other participant in the offering.

This offering was completed directly with Oncocyte’s two top institutional investors and the Company incurred no placement agent fees. 

“We are honored to have the continued support and vote of confidence from Pura Vida, a firm whose focus is on innovative and disruptive healthcare companies, and Broadwood Partners, L.P., our largest and long-term shareholder, for our expanding comprehensive portfolio of tests,” said Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Office of Oncocyte. “We believe our strengthened balance sheet will help facilitate our planned expansion activities and offerings in lung and other cancers as we prepare to launch DetermaIO and DetermaTX later this year, as well as provide the resourcing necessary to complete development of our anticipated blood-based monitoring offerings. We greatly appreciate their increased investment in, and substantial commitment to, our Company and our mission.”  

Efrem Kamen, Founder and Managing Member of Pura Vida Investments said, “We believe Oncocyte has the team, technology and expertise to improve patient care across the cancer care continuum. After completing further diligence into the Company’s DetermaIO immune selection data and their blood-based monitoring approach, we believe the Company has done an outstanding job amassing a strong and under-the-radar portfolio of oncology diagnostics. Oncocyte is focused on opportunities in liquid and tissue biopsy that are overlooked and carry significant potential to benefit patient care, healthcare costs, and value for stakeholders. We have confidence in, and look forward to, continuing to work with them on their efforts to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes.”

Seite 1 von 4
OncoCyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering Offering Led by Current Shareholder and Healthcare Investor, Pura Vida Investments, Substantially Increasing Its Holdings Further Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Ongoing Commercial and Development Activities across Cancer Care Continuum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Oncocyte to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
15
Oncocyte