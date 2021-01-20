Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with its two largest institutional investors to purchase approximately $25 million of Oncocyte’s common shares in a registered offering priced at $3.424 per share (“at market”), which was the average of the last five closing prices. The lead investor in the offering, Pura Vida Investments, LLC, a fundamentally driven, healthcare-focused registered investment advisor, increases its ownership of Oncocyte from under 10% to approximately 16%, by agreeing to purchase $20 million of Oncocyte’s common shares, at the close of the transaction. Broadwood Partners, L.P., a long-term investor and Oncocyte’s largest shareholder, was the other participant in the offering.

This offering was completed directly with Oncocyte’s two top institutional investors and the Company incurred no placement agent fees.

“We are honored to have the continued support and vote of confidence from Pura Vida, a firm whose focus is on innovative and disruptive healthcare companies, and Broadwood Partners, L.P., our largest and long-term shareholder, for our expanding comprehensive portfolio of tests,” said Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Office of Oncocyte. “We believe our strengthened balance sheet will help facilitate our planned expansion activities and offerings in lung and other cancers as we prepare to launch DetermaIO and DetermaTX later this year, as well as provide the resourcing necessary to complete development of our anticipated blood-based monitoring offerings. We greatly appreciate their increased investment in, and substantial commitment to, our Company and our mission.”

Efrem Kamen, Founder and Managing Member of Pura Vida Investments said, “We believe Oncocyte has the team, technology and expertise to improve patient care across the cancer care continuum. After completing further diligence into the Company’s DetermaIO immune selection data and their blood-based monitoring approach, we believe the Company has done an outstanding job amassing a strong and under-the-radar portfolio of oncology diagnostics. Oncocyte is focused on opportunities in liquid and tissue biopsy that are overlooked and carry significant potential to benefit patient care, healthcare costs, and value for stakeholders. We have confidence in, and look forward to, continuing to work with them on their efforts to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient outcomes.”