Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2571 is payable February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021.



Artesian Resources has now paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive quarters.