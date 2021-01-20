 

Playtika Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

20.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (“Playtika”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 79,925,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share, which includes 18,518,500 shares of common stock offered by Playtika, 50,981,500 shares of common stock offered by an existing stockholder (the “Selling Stockholder”) and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to buy an additional 10,425,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Playtika did not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 15, 2021 under the symbol “PLTK.”

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank, and BofA Securities acted as additional bookrunners for the offering. Baird, Cowen, Stifel, and Wedbush Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on January 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Contact

Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
davidni@playtika.com

Press Contact
The OutCast Agency
Angela Allison
playtika@theoutcastagency.com




