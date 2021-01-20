NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

 

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 1% to $6.53 million from $6.46 million for the the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 3% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 34% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 5% to $3.93 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $3.73 million, or $0.77 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, total revenue decreased 20% to $15.5 million from $19.3 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 19% decrease in product sales and a 21% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 23% to $8.56 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $11.2 million, or $2.30 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021.

“We are pleased to report growth in product sales, total revenue, and net income despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC.


###

 

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended Dec. 31
2020   2019
Revenue
Product sales $ 6,332,349     $ 6,160,967  
Contract research and development 201,013     303,629  
Total revenue   6,533,362       6,464,596  
Cost of sales 1,075,048     1,263,806  
Gross profit   5,458,314       5,200,790  
Expenses
Research and development   702,216       771,468  
Selling, general, and administrative 311,356     327,989  
Total expenses 1,013,572     1,099,457  
Income from operations   4,444,742       4,101,333  
Interest income 365,498     443,478  
Income before taxes   4,810,240       4,544,811  
Provision for income taxes 884,531     814,147  
Net income $ 3,925,709     $ 3,730,664  
Net income per share – basic $ 0.81     $ 0.77  
Net income per share – diluted $ 0.81     $ 0.77  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic   4,833,232       4,846,010  
Diluted   4,833,261       4,847,436  

 
 

  Nine Months Ended Dec. 31
2020   2019
Revenue
Product sales $ 14,850,157     $ 18,434,039  
Contract research and development 653,252     827,198  
Total revenue   15,503,409       19,261,237  
Cost of sales 2,852,757     3,701,941  
Gross profit   12,650,652       15,559,296  
Expenses
Research and development   2,399,164       2,671,131  
Selling, general, and administrative 1,024,549     1,026,448  
Total expenses 3,423,713     3,697,579  
Income from operations   9,226,939       11,861,717  
Interest income 1,166,102     1,358,826  
Income before taxes   10,393,041       13,220,543  
Provision for income taxes 1,833,127     2,060,398  
Net income $ 8,559,914     $ 11,160,145  
Net income per share – basic $ 1.77     $ 2.30  
Net income per share – diluted $ 1.77     $ 2.30  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 3.00     $ 3.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic   4,834,324       4,846,010  
Diluted   4,834,411       4,848,506  

 
 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2020
 
  (Unaudited)
Dec. 31, 2020 		  March 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,988,308     $ 8,065,594  
Marketable securities, short-term   11,115,094       19,084,814  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000   3,161,308       2,694,018  
Inventories   3,842,477       3,884,450  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 570,018     655,835  
Total current assets   32,677,205       34,384,711  
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment    9,280,062       9,280,062  
Leasehold improvements 1,810,872     1,797,245  
    11,090,934       11,077,307  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  10,724,866     10,494,840  
Net fixed assets   366,068       582,467  
Deferred tax assets -     108,119  
Marketable securities, long-term 40,656,967     43,606,495  
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 720,618     816,358  
Total assets $ 74,420,858     $ 79,498,150  
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 136,673     $ 186,993  
Accrued payroll and other 505,428     482,074  
Operating lease 106,843     127,134  
Total current liabilities   748,944       796,201  
Deferred tax liabilities   89,420       -  
Operating lease 613,775     706,600  
Total liabilities 1,452,139     1,502,801  
 
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock   48,332       48,350  
Additional paid-in capital   19,333,852       19,383,956  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,483,409       516,523  
Retained earnings 52,103,126     58,046,520  
Total shareholders’ equity 72,968,719     77,995,349  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 74,420,858     $ 79,498,150  

  

CONTACT: Curt Reydners, CFO, (952) 829-9217

NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020. Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 1% to …

