 

RESCHEDULED Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm EST

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a live webcast fireside chat with Water Tower Research. This rescheduled chat will now take place on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm EST.

The topic will be the concept of Net-Zero Projects to produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy and Gevo’s proprietary technology. The concept of a Net-Zero Project is to convert renewable energy (photosynthesis, wind, renewable natural gas, biogas) from a variety of sources into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. The hydrocarbons, when burned in traditional engines, have the potential to achieve net-zero green house (GHG) emissions across the whole lifecycle of the liquid fuel.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below.

Registration Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422180&tp_key=68 ...

About Gevo

Gevo has a mission to transform renewable energy into low carbon transportation fuels. This next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.
Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

