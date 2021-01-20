 

Paramount Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Dividends

20.01.2021   

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) today announced the 2020 tax treatment of its common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Paramount’s dividends.

Common Shares (CUSIP #69924R108)

Record Date

 

Payable Date

 

Total Dividends Per Share

 

 

Total Dividends Allocable to 2020

 

 

2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividends (1)

 

 

Total Capital Gain Distribution

 

 

Total Section 1250 Unrecaptured Gain (2)

 

 

2020 Non-taxable Dividend (Return of Capital)

 

12/31/2019

 

01/15/2020

 

$

0.100000

 

 

$

0.100000

 

 

$

0.052405

 

 

$

0.047507

 

 

$

0.016826

 

 

$

0.000088

 

03/31/2020

 

04/15/2020

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.052405

 

 

 

0.047507

 

 

 

0.016826

 

 

 

0.000088

 

06/30/2020

 

07/15/2020

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.052405

 

 

 

0.047507

 

 

 

0.016826

 

 

 

0.000088

 

09/30/2020

 

10/15/2020

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.100000

 

 

 

0.052405

 

 

 

0.047507

 

 

 

0.016826

 

 

 

0.000088

 

Totals for 2020

 

$

0.400000

 

 

$

0.400000

 

 

$

0.209620

 

 

$

0.190028

 

 

$

0.067304

 

 

$

0.000352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The amounts in this column are treated as “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.

(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock, which was declared on December 15, 2020 and paid on January 15, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020, is allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Disclaimer

