 

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13714728
The playback can be accessed through March 4, 2021.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:07 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Distributions
30.12.20
Americold Realty Trust Closes Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group