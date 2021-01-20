The First Bancorp Reports Results for 2020

“I'm pleased to report that The First Bancorp had record annual earnings in 2020, an outcome that exceeded our expectations given the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Tony C. McKim, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings for the year were $27.1 million, up 6.3% from 2019. These results were driven by a 14.0% year-over-year increase in net interest income before loan loss provision, largely the result of a $269.3 million increase in earning assets. In addition, we had a 21.5% year-over-year increase in non-interest revenue before securities gains, stemming from year-over-year increases in mortgage banking and wealth management of 166.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Earnings growth was achieved while at the same time loan loss reserves were increased from 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2019 to 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2020, or 1.15% of total loans when excluding SBA PPP balances. We also achieved significant year-over-year improvement in asset quality, demonstrated by a reduction in non-performing assets from 0.82% of total assets at the end of 2019 to 0.32% of total assets as of year-end 2020."

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Unaudited net income was $27.1 million, up $1.6 million or 6.3% from the $25.5 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis were up $0.14 to $2.48 per share, an increase of 6.0% from the prior year. The Company also announced operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Unaudited net income was $7.0 million, up $284,000 or 4.2% from the final three months of 2019, with earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of $0.64, up $0.03 or 4.9% from the same period in 2019.

Mr. McKim continued, "The Company continues to support our customers and community partners in addressing the impact of COVID-19. We have worked with over 1,100 borrowers economically impacted by the virus, to modify or defer loan payments during this crisis. First National Bank granted over 1,700 loans in last year's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with more than $97 million disbursed to Maine small businesses, at an average loan size of less than $60,000. We are actively working with those borrowers and the Small Business Administration towards forgiveness of loan balances per program guidelines, with approximately $37 million in forgiveness payments received through the end of December 2020. Our team stands poised and ready to assist the small businesses of Maine with the just opened second round of PPP.

"In December we completed the acquisition of a retail banking branch in Belfast, Maine, our first branch in Waldo County and seventeenth overall. The transaction added approximately $23 million in loans and $19 million in deposits to our balance sheet. We welcome these new customers and employees to First National Bank and are excited to bring FNB's brand of 'Dream First' banking to Belfast and Waldo County.

"These accomplishments were made possible by the remarkable contributions of our entire team who worked diligently in supporting the Company's customers and strategic vision over the past year. I am very proud of their efforts."

2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was an increase of 6.3% over 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) increased 21.5% compared to 2019

Total assets increased $292.4 million ending the year at $2.36 billion.

Total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 were $1.48 billion, up $179.7 million or 13.9%, year-over-year.

Low-cost deposits as of December 31, 2020 totaled $1.08 billion, an increase of $275.7 million or 34.5% year-over-year.

Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 50.00% for 2020, down from 51.04% in 2019 (the GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 50.87% for the year, down from 52.75% in 2019).

Tangible Book Value increased to $17.60 per share at December 31, 2020, up from $16.75 at December 31, 2019.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $2.36 billion, up $292.4 million from the prior year end. Earning assets increased $269.3 million year-over-year, with loan growth of $179.7 million and investment portfolio growth of $38.4 million. Commercial real estate and construction loans increased $87.8 million in 2020, including $39.5 million in the fourth quarter. Other commercial loans increased $66.2 million in 2020, residential mortgage and construction loans increased $36.4 million, while home equity line of credit balances fell by $12.6 million. Overall loan growth excluding PPP totaled $119.5 million, or 9.2% for the year. PPP loan balances totaled $60.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $1.84 billion, up $194.1 million or 11.8% from December 31, 2019. Low-cost deposits increased $275.7 million year-over-year centered in DDA and NOW balances; certificate of deposit balances decreased $84.4 million year-over-year. The increase in low-cost deposits funded earning asset growth, while overall wholesale funding levels were essentially unchanged year-over-year.

The Company’s capital position remained strong as of December 31, 2020, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.19%, and an estimated leverage capital ratio of 8.49%. These measures compare to 15.27% and 8.88% respectively as of December 31, 2019. The year-over-year change in the leverage capital ratio is the result of asset growth, including PPP loan balances. Each of the Company’s capital ratios remain well in excess of regulatory requirements.

ASSET QUALITY & PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

Asset quality remains stable. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.32%, improving from 0.82% a year earlier, and the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans stood at 0.46%, improving from 1.28% at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans were 0.10% as of December 31, 2020, up slightly from 0.07% in 2019 and 0.08% in 2018. Past due loans were 0.66% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, down from 1.16% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses totaled $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with total provision of $1.3 million in 2019. Despite improved and stable non-performing asset levels, continued positive charge-off metrics, and a lower level of past due loans, management has continued to consider the uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 and the potential impact to borrowers in its provision analysis. The allowance for loan losses stood at 1.10% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, up from the 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2019. If PPP loan balances are excluded, the allowance as of December 31, 2020 would stand at 1.15% of total loans.

Excluding loans serviced for the secondary market and through December 31, 2020, the Bank had processed 1,031 loan modification requests for interest-only payments or deferred payments in conformance with the March 2020 inter-agency guidance or the CARES Act, representing $291.1 million in loan balances, or approximately 20.5% of year-end loan balances, excluding PPP. Of the $291.1 million total, $238.4 million were in the commercial and municipal loan portfolios, $51.6 million were residential real estate secured loans, and $1.1 million were consumer loans.

As of December 31, 2020, loans totaling $62.2 million, or 4.2% of all loans, remained in either their original modification or a subsequent modification, down from $81.0 million, or 6% of all loans as of September 30, 2020.

Modification statuses by portfolio segments are summarized below:

Commercial/Municipal Loan Modifications Units Percentage Balance (000's) Percentage Paid Off 61 10% $9,027 4% Subsequent Modification 54 9% 32,724 14% Still in Original Modification 16 3% 7,244 3% Out of Modification 470 78% 189,413 79% Total 601 100% $238,408 100% Residential Real Estate Modifications Units Percentage Balance (000's) Percentage Paid Off 27 7% $5,930 12% Subsequent Modification 154 43% 19,468 38% Still in Original Modification 27 7% 2,615 5% Out of Modification 154 43% 23,553 45% Total 362 100% $51,566 100% Consumer Loan Modifications Units Percentage Balance (000's) Percentage Paid Off 11 16% $118 10% Subsequent Modification 3 4% 104 9% Still in Original Modification 4 6% 53 5% Out of Modification 50 74% 854 76% Total 68 100% $1,129 100%

Of the $213.8 million in total loans that are Out of Modification, balances of $972,000 were past due as of December 31, 2020, a past due rate of 0.45%.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $27.1 million, up $1.6 million or 6.3% from the year ended December 31, 2019. On a fully diluted earnings per share basis, 2020 earnings were $2.48, up $0.14 or 6.0% from the prior year. The Company’s Return on Average Assets of 1.21% for the year ended December 31, 2020 was down from 1.27% for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, 2020 Return on Assets was 1.72%, up from 1.57% the prior year. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity was 14.29% for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from 14.66% for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for 2020 was 20.18%, up from 18.10% in 2019. The Company's Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 50.00% for the year ended December 31, 2020, improved from 51.04% in 2019. (GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 50.87% for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from 52.75% in 2019).

Contributing factors to the Company’s 2020 annual and fourth quarter results included:

Earning asset growth led to a $7.4 million increase in tax-equivalent net interest income year-over-year, an increase of 13.5%. In the fourth quarter of 2020 tax equivalent net interest income was up $2.3 million from the same period in 2019, an increase of 16.3%.

Net interest margins improved to 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2.94% for the year then ended, as compared to 2.87% and 2.89% respectively for the same periods in 2019.

Non-interest income was $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up $3.9 million or 27.7% from 2019. Strong purchase and refinance volume led to secondary market mortgage banking revenue increasing $3.2 million, or 166.4% year-over-year. Revenue increased $342,000, or 10.3% year-over-year, at First National Wealth Management, the Bank’s trust and investment management division. Service charge income was negatively impacted by lower transaction volume related to COVID-19.

Non-interest expense for 2020 was $39.7 million, up $4.5 million or 12.7% from 2019. Employee salary and benefit expense increased 10.8% from the prior year centered in a larger employee base. Furniture & equipment expense increased 20.3% from 2019 and reflects recent investments to upgrade technology infrastructure. Transaction and data conversion fees related to the Belfast acquisition totaling $310,000 were recognized in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $60.2 million in remaining PPP loan balances, down from $97.3 million as of September 30, 2020, the result of loan forgiveness payments being received from the SBA. Forgiveness payments resulted in immediate recognition of accrued origination fees associated with the underlying loans. PPP origination fees totaling $1.4 million were recognized in interest income in the fourth quarter. The Company had $1.6 million of accrued PPP origination fees remaining as of December 31, 2020.

DIVIDEND

On December 17, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of 31 cents per share. The fourth quarter dividend represents a payout to shareholders of 48.44% of earnings per share for the period, and was paid on January 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2021.

ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $2.36 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through seventeen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com.

The First Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands of dollars, except per share data December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,212 $ 14,433 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 56,151 11,310 Securities available for sale 313,376 360,520 Securities to be held to maturity 365,613 281,606 Restricted equity securities, at cost 10,545 8,982 Loans held for sale 5,855 154 Loans 1,476,761 1,297,075 Less allowance for loan losses 16,253 11,639 Net loans 1,460,508 1,285,436 Accrued interest receivable 9,298 7,167 Premises and equipment 27,251 21,305 Other real estate owned 908 279 Goodwill 30,646 29,805 Other assets 54,873 47,799 Total assets $ 2,361,236 $ 2,068,796 Liabilities Demand deposits $ 250,219 $ 169,777 NOW deposits 520,385 393,569 Money market deposits 163,819 161,000 Savings deposits 304,603 236,141 Certificates of deposit 246,875 277,225 Certificates $100,000 to $250,000 295,672 345,241 Certificates $250,000 and over 63,038 67,513 Total deposits 1,844,611 1,650,466 Borrowed funds 262,038 184,955 Other liabilities 30,861 20,867 Total Liabilities 2,137,510 1,856,288 Shareholders' equity Common stock 110 109 Additional paid-in capital 65,285 63,964 Retained earnings 158,359 144,839 Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 5,009 3,657 Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available for sale to held to maturity (133 ) (182 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging derivative instruments (4,932 ) 97 Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs 28 24 Total shareholders' equity 223,726 212,508 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,361,236 $ 2,068,796 Common Stock Number of shares authorized 18,000,000 18,000,000 Number of shares issued and outstanding 10,950,289 10,899,210 Book value per common share $ 20.43 $ 19.50 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.60 $ 16.75

The First Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, In thousands of dollars, except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 59,059 $ 59,239 $ 14,935 $ 14,789 Interest on deposits with other banks 96 188 9 43 Interest and dividends on investments 17,964 19,224 4,189 4,825 Total interest income 77,119 78,651 19,133 19,657 Interest expense Interest on deposits 14,139 23,268 2,526 5,529 Interest on borrowed funds 3,147 2,890 928 710 Total interest expense 17,286 26,158 3,454 6,239 Net interest income 59,833 52,493 15,679 13,418 Provision for loan losses 6,050 1,250 1,500 375 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 53,783 51,243 14,179 13,043 Non-interest income Investment management and fiduciary income 3,660 3,318 948 859 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,648 2,330 391 583 Net securities gains (losses) 1,155 224 (24 ) 209 Mortgage origination and servicing income 5,085 1,909 1,283 682 Other operating income 6,571 6,408 1,894 1,575 Total non-interest income 18,119 14,189 4,492 3,908 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,389 18,396 5,670 4,698 Occupancy expense 2,762 2,558 645 627 Furniture and equipment expense 4,801 3,990 1,363 1,021 FDIC insurance premiums 738 439 190 — Acquisition-related costs 310 — 310 — Amortization of identified intangibles 43 43 11 11 Other operating expense 10,609 9,746 2,227 2,647 Total non-interest expense 39,652 35,172 10,416 9,004 Income before income taxes 32,250 30,260 8,255 7,947 Applicable income taxes 5,121 4,735 1,285 1,261 Net Income $ 27,129 $ 25,525 $ 6,970 $ 6,686 Basic earnings per share $ 2.50 $ 2.36 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 2.34 $ 0.64 $ 0.61

The First Bancorp Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2019 Summary of Operations Interest Income $ 77,119 $ 78,651 $ 19,133 $ 19,657 Interest Expense 17,286 26,158 3,454 6,239 Net Interest Income 59,833 52,493 15,679 13,418 Provision for Loan Losses 6,050 1,250 1,500 375 Non-Interest Income 18,119 14,189 4,492 3,908 Non-Interest Expense 39,652 35,172 10,416 9,004 Net Income 27,129 25,525 6,970 6,686 Per Common Share Data Basic Earnings per Share $ 2.50 $ 2.36 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Diluted Earnings per Share 2.48 2.34 0.64 0.61 Cash Dividends Declared 1.23 1.19 0.31 0.30 Book Value per Common Share 20.43 19.50 20.43 19.50 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 17.60 16.75 17.60 16.75 Market Value 25.40 30.23 25.40 30.23 Financial Ratios Return on Average Equity (a) 12.35 % 12.51 % 12.43 % 12.55 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (a) 14.29 % 14.66 % 14.36 % 14.63 % Return on Average Assets (a) 1.21 % 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.30 % Average Equity to Average Assets 9.84 % 10.17 % 9.70 % 10.34 % Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets 8.50 % 8.68 % 8.40 % 8.88 % Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent (a) 2.94 % 2.89 % 2.97 % 2.87 % Dividend Payout Ratio 49.20 % 50.42 % 48.44 % 48.39 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans 1.10 % 0.90 % 1.10 % 0.90 % Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.46 % 1.28 % 0.46 % 1.28 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.32 % 0.82 % 0.32 % 0.82 % Efficiency Ratio 50.00 % 51.04 % 50.00 % 50.79 % At Period End Total Assets $ 2,361,236 $ 2,068,796 $ 2,361,236 $ 2,068,796 Total Loans 1,476,761 1,297,075 1,476,761 1,297,075 Total Investment Securities 689,534 651,108 689,534 651,108 Total Deposits 1,844,611 1,650,466 1,844,611 1,650,466 Total Shareholders' Equity 223,726 212,508 223,726 212,508 (a) Annualized using a 366-day basis for 2020 and a 365-day basis for 2019

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2020 and 2019.

For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, In thousands of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income as presented $ 59,833 $ 52,493 $ 15,679 $ 13,418 Effect of tax-exempt income 2,336 2,295 594 573 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 62,169 $ 54,788 $ 16,273 $ 13,991

The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and other-than-temporary impairment charges from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:

For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, In thousands of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-interest expense, as presented $ 39,652 $ 35,172 $ 10,416 $ 9,004 Net interest income, as presented 59,833 52,493 15,679 13,418 Effect of tax-exempt interest income 2,336 2,295 594 573 Non-interest income, as presented 18,119 14,189 4,492 3,908 Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income 167 163 42 38 Net securities (gains) losses (1,155 ) (224 ) 24 (209 ) Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income $ 79,300 $ 68,916 $ 20,831 $ 17,728 Non-GAAP efficiency ratio 50.00 % 51.04 % 50.00 % 50.79 % GAAP efficiency ratio 50.87 % 52.75 % 51.64 % 51.97 %

The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles:

For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, In thousands of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average shareholders' equity as presented $ 219,729 $ 204,092 $ 223,091 $ 211,321 Less intangible assets (29,918 ) (29,957 ) (29,943 ) (29,978 ) Tangible average shareholders' equity $ 189,811 $ 174,135 $ 193,148 $ 181,343

To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income:

For the year ended December 31, For the quarter ended December 31, In thousands of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income, as presented $ 27,129 $ 25,525 $ 6,970 $ 6,686 Add: provision for loan losses 6,050 1,250 1,500 375 Add: income taxes 5,121 4,735 1,285 1,261 Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income $ 38,300 $ 31,510 $ 9,755 $ 8,322

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

