 

The First Bancorp Reports Results for 2020

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Unaudited net income was $27.1 million, up $1.6 million or 6.3% from the $25.5 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis were up $0.14 to $2.48 per share, an increase of 6.0% from the prior year. The Company also announced operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Unaudited net income was $7.0 million, up $284,000 or 4.2% from the final three months of 2019, with earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of $0.64, up $0.03 or 4.9% from the same period in 2019.

“I'm pleased to report that The First Bancorp had record annual earnings in 2020, an outcome that exceeded our expectations given the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Tony C. McKim, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings for the year were $27.1 million, up 6.3% from 2019. These results were driven by a 14.0% year-over-year increase in net interest income before loan loss provision, largely the result of a $269.3 million increase in earning assets. In addition, we had a 21.5% year-over-year increase in non-interest revenue before securities gains, stemming from year-over-year increases in mortgage banking and wealth management of 166.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Earnings growth was achieved while at the same time loan loss reserves were increased from 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2019 to 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2020, or 1.15% of total loans when excluding SBA PPP balances. We also achieved significant year-over-year improvement in asset quality, demonstrated by a reduction in non-performing assets from 0.82% of total assets at the end of 2019 to 0.32% of total assets as of year-end 2020."

Mr. McKim continued, "The Company continues to support our customers and community partners in addressing the impact of COVID-19. We have worked with over 1,100 borrowers economically impacted by the virus, to modify or defer loan payments during this crisis. First National Bank granted over 1,700 loans in last year's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with more than $97 million disbursed to Maine small businesses, at an average loan size of less than $60,000. We are actively working with those borrowers and the Small Business Administration towards forgiveness of loan balances per program guidelines, with approximately $37 million in forgiveness payments received through the end of December 2020. Our team stands poised and ready to assist the small businesses of Maine with the just opened second round of PPP.

"In December we completed the acquisition of a retail banking branch in Belfast, Maine, our first branch in Waldo County and seventeenth overall. The transaction added approximately $23 million in loans and $19 million in deposits to our balance sheet. We welcome these new customers and employees to First National Bank and are excited to bring FNB's brand of 'Dream First' banking to Belfast and Waldo County.

"These accomplishments were made possible by the remarkable contributions of our entire team who worked diligently in supporting the Company's customers and strategic vision over the past year. I am very proud of their efforts."

2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income was an increase of 6.3% over 2019.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) increased 21.5% compared to 2019
  • Total assets increased $292.4 million ending the year at $2.36 billion.
  • Total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 were $1.48 billion, up $179.7 million or 13.9%, year-over-year.
  • Low-cost deposits as of December 31, 2020 totaled $1.08 billion, an increase of $275.7 million or 34.5% year-over-year.
  • Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 50.00% for 2020, down from 51.04% in 2019 (the GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 50.87% for the year, down from 52.75% in 2019).
  • Tangible Book Value increased to $17.60 per share at December 31, 2020, up from $16.75 at December 31, 2019.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $2.36 billion, up $292.4 million from the prior year end. Earning assets increased $269.3 million year-over-year, with loan growth of $179.7 million and investment portfolio growth of $38.4 million. Commercial real estate and construction loans increased $87.8 million in 2020, including $39.5 million in the fourth quarter. Other commercial loans increased $66.2 million in 2020, residential mortgage and construction loans increased $36.4 million, while home equity line of credit balances fell by $12.6 million. Overall loan growth excluding PPP totaled $119.5 million, or 9.2% for the year. PPP loan balances totaled $60.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $1.84 billion, up $194.1 million or 11.8% from December 31, 2019. Low-cost deposits increased $275.7 million year-over-year centered in DDA and NOW balances; certificate of deposit balances decreased $84.4 million year-over-year. The increase in low-cost deposits funded earning asset growth, while overall wholesale funding levels were essentially unchanged year-over-year.

The Company’s capital position remained strong as of December 31, 2020, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.19%, and an estimated leverage capital ratio of 8.49%. These measures compare to 15.27% and 8.88% respectively as of December 31, 2019. The year-over-year change in the leverage capital ratio is the result of asset growth, including PPP loan balances. Each of the Company’s capital ratios remain well in excess of regulatory requirements.

ASSET QUALITY & PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

Asset quality remains stable. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.32%, improving from 0.82% a year earlier, and the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans stood at 0.46%, improving from 1.28% at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans were 0.10% as of December 31, 2020, up slightly from 0.07% in 2019 and 0.08% in 2018. Past due loans were 0.66% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, down from 1.16% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses totaled $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with total provision of $1.3 million in 2019. Despite improved and stable non-performing asset levels, continued positive charge-off metrics, and a lower level of past due loans, management has continued to consider the uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 and the potential impact to borrowers in its provision analysis. The allowance for loan losses stood at 1.10% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, up from the 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2019. If PPP loan balances are excluded, the allowance as of December 31, 2020 would stand at 1.15% of total loans.

Excluding loans serviced for the secondary market and through December 31, 2020, the Bank had processed 1,031 loan modification requests for interest-only payments or deferred payments in conformance with the March 2020 inter-agency guidance or the CARES Act, representing $291.1 million in loan balances, or approximately 20.5% of year-end loan balances, excluding PPP. Of the $291.1 million total, $238.4 million were in the commercial and municipal loan portfolios, $51.6 million were residential real estate secured loans, and $1.1 million were consumer loans.

As of December 31, 2020, loans totaling $62.2 million, or 4.2% of all loans, remained in either their original modification or a subsequent modification, down from $81.0 million, or 6% of all loans as of September 30, 2020.

Modification statuses by portfolio segments are summarized below:

Commercial/Municipal Loan Modifications

 

Units

 

Percentage

 

Balance (000's)

 

Percentage

Paid Off

61

 

10%

 

$9,027

 

4%

Subsequent Modification

54

 

9%

 

32,724

 

14%

Still in Original Modification

16

 

3%

 

7,244

 

3%

Out of Modification

470

 

78%

 

189,413

 

79%

Total

601

 

100%

 

$238,408

 

100%

 

Residential Real Estate Modifications

 

Units

 

Percentage

 

Balance (000's)

 

Percentage

Paid Off

27

 

7%

 

$5,930

 

12%

Subsequent Modification

154

 

43%

 

19,468

 

38%

Still in Original Modification

27

 

7%

 

2,615

 

5%

Out of Modification

154

 

43%

 

23,553

 

45%

Total

362

 

100%

 

$51,566

 

100%

 

Consumer Loan Modifications

 

Units

 

Percentage

 

Balance (000's)

 

Percentage

Paid Off

11

 

16%

 

$118

 

10%

Subsequent Modification

3

 

4%

 

104

 

9%

Still in Original Modification

4

 

6%

 

53

 

5%

Out of Modification

50

 

74%

 

854

 

76%

Total

68

 

100%

 

$1,129

 

100%

Of the $213.8 million in total loans that are Out of Modification, balances of $972,000 were past due as of December 31, 2020, a past due rate of 0.45%.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $27.1 million, up $1.6 million or 6.3% from the year ended December 31, 2019. On a fully diluted earnings per share basis, 2020 earnings were $2.48, up $0.14 or 6.0% from the prior year. The Company’s Return on Average Assets of 1.21% for the year ended December 31, 2020 was down from 1.27% for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, 2020 Return on Assets was 1.72%, up from 1.57% the prior year. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity was 14.29% for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from 14.66% for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for 2020 was 20.18%, up from 18.10% in 2019. The Company's Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 50.00% for the year ended December 31, 2020, improved from 51.04% in 2019. (GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 50.87% for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from 52.75% in 2019).

Contributing factors to the Company’s 2020 annual and fourth quarter results included:

  • Earning asset growth led to a $7.4 million increase in tax-equivalent net interest income year-over-year, an increase of 13.5%. In the fourth quarter of 2020 tax equivalent net interest income was up $2.3 million from the same period in 2019, an increase of 16.3%.
  • Net interest margins improved to 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2.94% for the year then ended, as compared to 2.87% and 2.89% respectively for the same periods in 2019.
  • Non-interest income was $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up $3.9 million or 27.7% from 2019. Strong purchase and refinance volume led to secondary market mortgage banking revenue increasing $3.2 million, or 166.4% year-over-year. Revenue increased $342,000, or 10.3% year-over-year, at First National Wealth Management, the Bank’s trust and investment management division. Service charge income was negatively impacted by lower transaction volume related to COVID-19.
  • Non-interest expense for 2020 was $39.7 million, up $4.5 million or 12.7% from 2019. Employee salary and benefit expense increased 10.8% from the prior year centered in a larger employee base. Furniture & equipment expense increased 20.3% from 2019 and reflects recent investments to upgrade technology infrastructure. Transaction and data conversion fees related to the Belfast acquisition totaling $310,000 were recognized in the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $60.2 million in remaining PPP loan balances, down from $97.3 million as of September 30, 2020, the result of loan forgiveness payments being received from the SBA. Forgiveness payments resulted in immediate recognition of accrued origination fees associated with the underlying loans. PPP origination fees totaling $1.4 million were recognized in interest income in the fourth quarter. The Company had $1.6 million of accrued PPP origination fees remaining as of December 31, 2020.

DIVIDEND

On December 17, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of 31 cents per share. The fourth quarter dividend represents a payout to shareholders of 48.44% of earnings per share for the period, and was paid on January 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2021.

ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $2.36 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through seventeen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com.

The First Bancorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

In thousands of dollars, except per share data

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

26,212

 

$

14,433

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

56,151

 

 

11,310

 

Securities available for sale

 

313,376

 

 

360,520

 

Securities to be held to maturity

 

365,613

 

 

281,606

 

Restricted equity securities, at cost

 

10,545

 

 

8,982

 

Loans held for sale

 

5,855

 

 

154

 

Loans

 

1,476,761

 

 

1,297,075

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

16,253

 

 

11,639

 

Net loans

 

1,460,508

 

 

1,285,436

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

9,298

 

 

7,167

 

Premises and equipment

 

27,251

 

 

21,305

 

Other real estate owned

 

908

 

 

279

 

Goodwill

 

30,646

 

 

29,805

 

Other assets

 

54,873

 

 

47,799

 

Total assets

$

2,361,236

 

$

2,068,796

 

Liabilities

 

 

Demand deposits

$

250,219

 

$

169,777

 

NOW deposits

 

520,385

 

 

393,569

 

Money market deposits

 

163,819

 

 

161,000

 

Savings deposits

 

304,603

 

 

236,141

 

Certificates of deposit

 

246,875

 

 

277,225

 

Certificates $100,000 to $250,000

 

295,672

 

 

345,241

 

Certificates $250,000 and over

 

63,038

 

 

67,513

 

Total deposits

 

1,844,611

 

 

1,650,466

 

Borrowed funds

 

262,038

 

 

184,955

 

Other liabilities

 

30,861

 

 

20,867

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,137,510

 

 

1,856,288

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

Common stock

 

110

 

 

109

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

65,285

 

 

63,964

 

Retained earnings

 

158,359

 

 

144,839

 

Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale

 

5,009

 

 

3,657

 

Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available for sale to held to maturity

 

(133

)

 

(182

)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging derivative instruments

 

(4,932

)

 

97

 

Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs

 

28

 

 

24

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

223,726

 

 

212,508

 

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

2,361,236

 

$

2,068,796

 

Common Stock

 

 

Number of shares authorized

 

18,000,000

 

 

18,000,000

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding

 

10,950,289

 

 

10,899,210

 

Book value per common share

$

20.43

 

$

19.50

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

17.60

 

$

16.75

 

The First Bancorp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

For the quarter ended December 31,

In thousands of dollars, except per share data

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interest income

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

59,059

$

59,239

$

14,935

 

$

14,789

Interest on deposits with other banks

 

96

 

188

 

9

 

 

43

Interest and dividends on investments

 

17,964

 

19,224

 

4,189

 

 

4,825

Total interest income

 

77,119

 

78,651

 

19,133

 

 

19,657

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

14,139

 

23,268

 

2,526

 

 

5,529

Interest on borrowed funds

 

3,147

 

2,890

 

928

 

 

710

Total interest expense

 

17,286

 

26,158

 

3,454

 

 

6,239

Net interest income

 

59,833

 

52,493

 

15,679

 

 

13,418

Provision for loan losses

 

6,050

 

1,250

 

1,500

 

 

375

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

53,783

 

51,243

 

14,179

 

 

13,043

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

Investment management and fiduciary income

 

3,660

 

3,318

 

948

 

 

859

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

1,648

 

2,330

 

391

 

 

583

Net securities gains (losses)

 

1,155

 

224

 

(24

)

 

209

Mortgage origination and servicing income

 

5,085

 

1,909

 

1,283

 

 

682

Other operating income

 

6,571

 

6,408

 

1,894

 

 

1,575

Total non-interest income

 

18,119

 

14,189

 

4,492

 

 

3,908

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

20,389

 

18,396

 

5,670

 

 

4,698

Occupancy expense

 

2,762

 

2,558

 

645

 

 

627

Furniture and equipment expense

 

4,801

 

3,990

 

1,363

 

 

1,021

FDIC insurance premiums

 

738

 

439

 

190

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

310

 

 

310

 

 

Amortization of identified intangibles

 

43

 

43

 

11

 

 

11

Other operating expense

 

10,609

 

9,746

 

2,227

 

 

2,647

Total non-interest expense

 

39,652

 

35,172

 

10,416

 

 

9,004

Income before income taxes

 

32,250

 

30,260

 

8,255

 

 

7,947

Applicable income taxes

 

5,121

 

4,735

 

1,285

 

 

1,261

Net Income

$

27,129

$

25,525

$

6,970

 

$

6,686

Basic earnings per share

$

2.50

$

2.36

$

0.64

 

$

0.62

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.48

$

2.34

$

0.64

 

$

0.61

 

 

 

 

 

The First Bancorp

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

For the quarter ended December 31,

Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Operations

 

 

 

 

Interest Income

$

77,119

 

$

78,651

 

$

19,133

 

$

19,657

 

Interest Expense

 

17,286

 

 

26,158

 

 

3,454

 

 

6,239

 

Net Interest Income

 

59,833

 

 

52,493

 

 

15,679

 

 

13,418

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

6,050

 

 

1,250

 

 

1,500

 

 

375

 

Non-Interest Income

 

18,119

 

 

14,189

 

 

4,492

 

 

3,908

 

Non-Interest Expense

 

39,652

 

 

35,172

 

 

10,416

 

 

9,004

 

Net Income

 

27,129

 

 

25,525

 

 

6,970

 

 

6,686

 

Per Common Share Data

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Share

$

2.50

 

$

2.36

 

$

0.64

 

$

0.62

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

2.48

 

 

2.34

 

 

0.64

 

 

0.61

 

Cash Dividends Declared

 

1.23

 

 

1.19

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.30

 

Book Value per Common Share

 

20.43

 

 

19.50

 

 

20.43

 

 

19.50

 

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

17.60

 

 

16.75

 

 

17.60

 

 

16.75

 

Market Value

 

25.40

 

 

30.23

 

 

25.40

 

 

30.23

 

Financial Ratios

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Equity (a)

 

12.35

%

 

12.51

%

 

12.43

%

 

12.55

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (a)

 

14.29

%

 

14.66

%

 

14.36

%

 

14.63

%

Return on Average Assets (a)

 

1.21

%

 

1.27

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.30

%

Average Equity to Average Assets

 

9.84

%

 

10.17

%

 

9.70

%

 

10.34

%

Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets

 

8.50

%

 

8.68

%

 

8.40

%

 

8.88

%

Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent (a)

 

2.94

%

 

2.89

%

 

2.97

%

 

2.87

%

Dividend Payout Ratio

 

49.20

%

 

50.42

%

 

48.44

%

 

48.39

%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans

 

1.10

%

 

0.90

%

 

1.10

%

 

0.90

%

Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans

 

0.46

%

 

1.28

%

 

0.46

%

 

1.28

%

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets

 

0.32

%

 

0.82

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.82

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

50.00

%

 

51.04

%

 

50.00

%

 

50.79

%

At Period End

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

2,361,236

 

$

2,068,796

 

$

2,361,236

 

$

2,068,796

 

Total Loans

 

1,476,761

 

 

1,297,075

 

 

1,476,761

 

 

1,297,075

 

Total Investment Securities

 

689,534

 

 

651,108

 

 

689,534

 

 

651,108

 

Total Deposits

 

1,844,611

 

 

1,650,466

 

 

1,844,611

 

 

1,650,466

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

223,726

 

 

212,508

 

 

223,726

 

 

212,508

 

(a) Annualized using a 366-day basis for 2020 and a 365-day basis for 2019

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2020 and 2019.

 

For the year ended December 31,

For the quarter ended December 31,

In thousands of dollars

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net interest income as presented

$

59,833

$

52,493

$

15,679

$

13,418

Effect of tax-exempt income

 

2,336

 

2,295

 

594

 

573

Net interest income, tax equivalent

$

62,169

$

54,788

$

16,273

$

13,991

The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and other-than-temporary impairment charges from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:

 

For the year ended December 31,

For the quarter ended December 31,

In thousands of dollars

2020

2019

2020

2019

Non-interest expense, as presented

$

39,652

 

$

35,172

 

$

10,416

 

$

9,004

 

Net interest income, as presented

 

59,833

 

 

52,493

 

 

15,679

 

 

13,418

 

Effect of tax-exempt interest income

 

2,336

 

 

2,295

 

 

594

 

 

573

 

Non-interest income, as presented

 

18,119

 

 

14,189

 

 

4,492

 

 

3,908

 

Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income

 

167

 

 

163

 

 

42

 

 

38

 

Net securities (gains) losses

 

(1,155

)

 

(224

)

 

24

 

 

(209

)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$

79,300

 

$

68,916

 

$

20,831

 

$

17,728

 

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

 

50.00

%

 

51.04

%

 

50.00

%

 

50.79

%

GAAP efficiency ratio

 

50.87

%

 

52.75

%

 

51.64

%

 

51.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles:

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

For the quarter ended December 31,

In thousands of dollars

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Average shareholders' equity as presented

$

219,729

 

$

204,092

 

$

223,091

 

$

211,321

 

Less intangible assets

 

(29,918

)

 

(29,957

)

 

(29,943

)

 

(29,978

)

Tangible average shareholders' equity

$

189,811

 

$

174,135

 

$

193,148

 

$

181,343

 

To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income:

 

For the year ended December 31,

For the quarter ended December 31,

In thousands of dollars

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income, as presented

$

27,129

$

25,525

$

6,970

$

6,686

Add: provision for loan losses

 

6,050

 

1,250

 

1,500

 

375

Add: income taxes

 

5,121

 

4,735

 

1,285

 

1,261

Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income

$

38,300

$

31,510

$

9,755

$

8,322

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

