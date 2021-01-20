 

Celanese to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Lori Ryerkerk, and other members of Celanese’s executive management team will provide details on the company’s business strategies and outline the path for growth through 2023.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Details and access to the live event will be available at https://investors.celanese.com under News & Events/Events Calendar.

Presentation materials will be available at https://investors.celanese.com at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 25. Access to a replay of the presentations will be available on the website for at least six months following the event.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Risk factors include those that are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Disclaimer

