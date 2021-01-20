Celanese to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Lori Ryerkerk, and other members of Celanese’s executive management team will provide details on the company’s business strategies and outline the path for growth through 2023.

Presentation materials will be available at https://investors.celanese.com at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 25. Access to a replay of the presentations will be available on the website for at least six months following the event.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

