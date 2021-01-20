Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on February 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on February 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (888) 394-8218, Conference Code 1666797, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning February 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST through March 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (719) 457-0820 and providing the Conference Code 1666797. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.