Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Change to Executive Team

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brandi Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, provided notice of her resignation on January 15th, 2021, in order to accept a leadership position at another company. Ms. Roberts has committed to providing consulting services to Lineage to ensure an orderly and smooth transition to the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brian Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until a new Chief Financial Officer has been appointed. Lineage has commenced a process to identify qualified candidates for the position.

“On behalf of the entire Lineage management team and our shareholders, I would like to thank Brandi for her leadership and many contributions during her tenure,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Brandi played an integral part in helping Lineage to restructure our operations, reset priorities, and transition into a leading allogeneic cell transplant therapy company. Brandi’s dedication helped place Lineage in a strong position, operationally and financially, helping us to be well-positioned for further growth and reach new milestones in the months and years ahead. We understand her desire for new challenges and wish her the very best of success.”