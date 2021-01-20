Silvergate Launches Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of shares of Class A common stock.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Canaccord Genuity will act as joint lead book-running managers. Compass Point and Craig-Hallum are also acting as co-managers for the offering.
Silvergate filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was effective upon filing on January 20, 2021, including a base prospectus dated January 20, 2021, and will file a preliminary prospectus supplement, to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the Registration Statement, the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents Silvergate has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attn: Equity Syndicate, by emailing , or by telephone at 1-800-966-1559; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.
