First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net income was a record $29.5 million and diluted earnings per share were a record $2.99, compared to net income of $25.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.51 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The full year 2020 results included a $2.1 million pre-tax write-down of commercial other real estate owned (“OREO”). Excluding this charge, adjusted net income for the year was $31.1 million, or $3.16 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $11.1 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $7.1 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We generated record net income for the fourth quarter and for all of 2020, closing out our 21st year of operation with substantial momentum despite the challenges created by the pandemic,” said David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the course of the year, we produced robust revenue growth, with our direct-to-consumer mortgage business delivering its best year in our history. Our bankers met the surge in demand brought on by low interest rates, winning business with a demonstrated commitment to consistent, excellent service. Our expanding national SBA platform also steadily gained momentum and drove higher gain-on-sale revenue, increasingly contributing to our success throughout the year. Our pipelines in these key business lines remain solid heading into 2021.

“We also maintained strong credit quality even as we took extraordinary steps in the form of loan deferrals to help our clients weather the initial shocks of the public health crisis early in the year,” Becker added. “Well before the year ended, nearly all of our borrowers who needed payment relief resumed making payments, and our continued low level of nonperforming loans reflects this. We deepened ties with our clients through this experience and remain optimistic in our customers’ collective ability to fully bounce back and succeed in the year ahead.

Mr. Becker concluded, “And of course, I want to thank the entire First Internet team for their exceptional work in an unforgettable year. Their unrelenting efforts allowed us to deliver our best-ever earnings results in a very difficult time for our country. Our employees are at the heart of our strong culture and workplace environment and are the reason First Internet was recognized by The Indianapolis Star for the seventh consecutive year as one of the ‘Top Workplaces in Central Indiana’.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million, compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the fourth quarter was $20.3 million, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter, and $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $33.6 million, an increase of 2.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 11.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $35.0 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to the third quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 11.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in total interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by an 8 bp increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets as the average balance of those assets was relatively stable between quarters. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to 3.17% from 3.09% in the prior quarter due primarily to a shift in the earning asset mix and an increase in loan fee income, mostly related to prepayments. Average loan balances increased $73.2 million, or 2.4%, while the average balance of securities and other earning assets decreased $51.1 million and $19.6 million, respectively.

Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.8 million, a decrease of 10.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 34.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in total interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to a 22 bp decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in deposit costs reflects the continued decline in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits as well as a shift in the deposit mix due to the growth in money market accounts and reduction in certificates and brokered deposits.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the cost of money market deposits decreased by 27 bps while the average balance of these deposits grew $74.3 million, or 5.7%. Furthermore, the cost of certificates and brokered deposits decreased by 9 bps and average balances decreased $110.9 million, or 6.2%. During the fourth quarter, new certificates of deposit were originated at a weighted average cost of 50 bps while maturing deposits had a weighted average cost of 205 bps; a difference of 155 bps.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 1.53% for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.51% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM (“FTE NIM”) increased by 24 bps to 1.91% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 1.67% for both the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. The increases in NIM and FTE NIM compared to the linked quarter were driven primarily by a combination of lower interest-bearing deposit costs and higher average loan yields, which more than offset the impact of lower yields on securities and the continued effect of elevated cash balances.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $12.7 million, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The modest increase compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by lower revenues from mortgage banking activities. Gain on sale of loans totaled $3.7 million for the quarter, increasing $1.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 driven by a higher amount of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) guaranteed loan sales in the quarter as well as a $0.2 million gain on the sale of $7.4 million of public finance loans. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down $1.6 million from the record prior quarter due to a decrease in interest rate lock volume, which was partially offset by an increase in margins. On a historical basis, however, mortgage banking revenue remained strong as the low interest rate environment continued to drive purchase and refinance activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.5 million, compared to $16.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included a $2.1 million write-down of two legacy commercial OREO properties. Excluding the impact of that write-down, noninterest expense increased slightly on a linked-quarter basis, driven primarily by a $0.2 million increase in loan expenses and a $0.2 million increase consulting and professional fees, but was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The lower salaries and employee benefits expense was due mainly to the timing of incentive compensation in the Company’s small business lending division and lower incentive compensation in the mortgage banking division due to lower mortgage production quarter-over-quarter.

Income Taxes

The Company reported an income tax expense of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an effective tax rate of 21.6%, compared to income tax expense of $1.4 million and an effective tax rate of 14.2% for the third quarter of 2020 and an income tax expense of $0.6 million and an effective tax rate of 7.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in income taxes during the quarter was primarily due to the increase in pre-tax earnings driven by a higher proportion of taxable revenue and the timing of pre-tax earnings as performance significantly improved during the second half of 2020.

Loans and Credit Quality

Total loans as of December 31, 2020 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $46.3 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $95.7 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2019. Total commercial loan balances were $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $73.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of $229.1 million, or 10.0%, compared to December 31, 2019. Compared to the linked quarter, the growth in commercial loan balances was driven largely by production in healthcare finance and construction lending, which was partially offset by a decrease in single tenant lease financing balances.

Total consumer loan balances were $482.3 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $25.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $151.2 million, or 23.9%, compared to December 31, 2019. The decline in consumer loan balances from September 30, 2020 was due primarily to increased prepayment activity in the residential mortgage portfolio and seasonally lower production in the RV and trailer portfolios.

Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due decreased to 0.17% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, down from 0.22% as of September 30, 2020 and down from 0.24% as of December 31, 2019. Overall credit quality remained relatively stable as nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.33% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.32% at September 30, 2020 and 0.23% as of December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.96% as of December 31, 2020, or 0.98% when excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, compared to 0.89% and 0.91%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 and 0.74% as of December 31, 2019. During the quarter, the Company continued to make additional adjustments to qualitative factors in its allowance model to reflect the continued economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as increased the specific reserve by $1.1 million on an existing nonperforming single tenant lease financing relationship. As a result, both the amount of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance as a percentage of total loans increased compared to September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs of $0.3 million were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%, compared to 0.01% for the third quarter and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter was $2.9 million, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital

As of December 31, 2020, total shareholders’ equity was $330.9 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2020, due primarily to the net income earned during the quarter and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share increased to $33.77 as of December 30, 2020, up from $32.46 as of September 30, 2020 and $31.30 as of December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $33.29, up from $31.98 and $30.82, each as of the same reference dates.

The following table presents the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory and other capital ratios as of December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.79% 8.64% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.69% 8.54% Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 7.95% 8.78% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.31% 12.49% Tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.31% 12.49% Total risk-based capital ratio 2 14.91% 13.47% 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “optimistic,” “pending,” “plan,” “position,” “preliminary,” “remain,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact general business and economic conditions as well as our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers. Continued uncertainty in market conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. The ultimate magnitude and duration of the pandemic is still unknown at this time, therefore, the extent of the impact on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remains uncertain. Other factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance, SBA and healthcare finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE, net interest margin – FTE, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted effective income tax rate are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Internet Bancorp Summary Financial Information (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 11,090 $ 8,411 $ 7,096 $ 29,453 $ 25,239 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 2.99 $ 2.51 Earnings per share - diluted 1.12 0.86 0.72 2.99 2.51 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 Book value per common share 33.77 32.46 31.30 33.77 31.30 Tangible book value per common share 1 33.29 31.98 30.82 33.29 30.82 Common shares outstanding 9,800,569 9,800,569 9,741,800 9,800,569 9,741,800 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,883,609 9,773,175 9,825,784 9,840,205 10,041,581 Diluted 9,914,022 9,773,224 9,843,829 9,842,425 10,044,483 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.65 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 % 10.67 % 9.46 % 9.39 % 8.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 13.84 % 10.83 % 9.61 % 9.53 % 8.65 % Net interest margin 1.78 % 1.53 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.65 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 1.91 % 1.67 % 1.67 % 1.68 % 1.82 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.79 % 7.34 % 7.44 % 7.79 % 7.44 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.69 % 7.24 % 7.33 % 7.69 % 7.33 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.95 % 7.72 % 7.64 % 7.95 % 7.64 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.31 % 11.13 % 10.84 % 11.31 % 10.84 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.31 % 11.13 % 10.84 % 11.31 % 10.84 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.91 % 14.38 % 13.99 % 14.91 % 13.99 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 10,183 $ 9,774 $ 6,732 $ 10,183 $ 6,732 Nonperforming assets 10,218 9,782 8,872 10,218 8,872 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.74 % 0.96 % 0.74 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 1 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.98 % 0.74 % Nonperforming loans 289.5 % 275.4 % 324.4 % 289.5 % 324.4 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 3,070,476 $ 2,996,641 $ 2,936,144 $ 2,985,611 $ 2,863,250 Total securities 582,425 633,552 597,049 626,022 560,317 Other earning assets 532,466 552,058 452,945 523,788 355,412 Total interest-earning assets 4,219,142 4,216,634 4,031,327 4,175,799 3,809,903 Total assets 4,316,207 4,307,819 4,108,216 4,263,798 3,890,708 Noninterest-bearing deposits 86,836 75,901 49,570 74,277 44,682 Interest-bearing deposits 3,258,269 3,279,621 3,110,501 3,224,657 2,938,622 Total deposits 3,345,105 3,355,522 3,160,071 3,298,934 2,983,304 Shareholders' equity 323,464 313,611 297,623 313,763 296,382

1 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports

First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) Dollar amounts in thousands December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,367 $ 5,804 $ 5,061 Interest-bearing deposits 412,439 482,649 322,300 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 497,628 528,311 540,852 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 68,223 68,254 61,878 Loans held-for-sale 39,584 76,208 56,097 Loans 3,059,231 3,012,914 2,963,547 Allowance for loan losses (29,484 ) (26,917 ) (21,840 ) Net loans 3,029,747 2,985,997 2,941,707 Accrued interest receivable 17,416 17,768 18,607 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 25,650 25,650 25,650 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 37,952 37,714 37,002 Premises and equipment, net 37,590 31,262 14,630 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Servicing asset 3,569 2,818 2,481 Other real estate owned - - 2,065 Accrued income and other assets 64,304 66,502 67,066 Total assets $ 4,246,156 $ 4,333,624 $ 4,100,083 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 96,753 $ 86,088 $ 57,115 Interest-bearing deposits 3,174,132 3,286,303 3,096,848 Total deposits 3,270,885 3,372,391 3,153,963 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 514,916 514,914 514,910 Subordinated debt 79,603 69,758 69,528 Accrued interest payable 1,439 1,249 3,767 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,369 57,210 53,002 Total liabilities 3,915,212 4,015,522 3,795,170 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 221,408 220,951 219,423 Retained earnings 126,732 116,241 99,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,196 ) (19,090 ) (14,191 ) Total shareholders' equity 330,944 318,102 304,913 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,246,156 $ 4,333,624 $ 4,100,083

First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, except for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 30,930 $ 29,560 $ 31,574 $ 120,628 $ 122,228 Securities - taxable 1,988 2,240 3,475 11,123 13,807 Securities - non-taxable 318 381 604 1,728 2,595 Other earning assets 407 569 2,224 3,380 8,784 Total interest income 33,643 32,750 37,877 136,859 147,414 Interest expense Deposits 10,577 12,428 18,417 55,976 69,313 Other borrowed funds 4,201 4,090 4,086 16,342 15,134 Total interest expense 14,778 16,518 22,503 72,318 84,447 Net interest income 18,865 16,232 15,374 64,541 62,967 Provision for loan losses 2,864 2,509 468 9,325 5,966 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,001 13,723 14,906 55,216 57,001 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 206 224 213 824 885 Loan servicing revenue 379 274 166 1,159 166 Loan servicing asset revaluation (60 ) (103 ) - (432 ) - Mortgage banking activities 7,987 9,630 2,953 24,693 11,541 Gain on sale of loans 3,702 2,033 1,721 8,298 2,074 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 98 - 139 (458 ) Other 443 339 352 1,655 2,581 Total noninterest income 12,657 12,495 5,405 36,336 16,789 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,135 9,533 7,168 34,231 27,014 Marketing, advertising and promotion 443 426 409 1,654 1,800 Consulting and professional fees 788 614 1,242 3,511 3,669 Data processing 426 388 312 1,528 1,338 Loan expenses 630 408 289 2,036 1,142 Premises and equipment 1,601 1,568 1,556 6,396 6,059 Deposit insurance premium 450 440 601 1,810 1,903 Write-down of other real estate owned - 2,065 - 2,065 - Other 1,040 970 1,036 4,423 3,709 Total noninterest expense 14,513 16,412 12,613 57,654 46,634 Income before income taxes 14,145 9,806 7,698 33,898 27,156 Income tax provision 3,055 1,395 602 4,445 1,917 Net income $ 11,090 $ 8,411 $ 7,096 $ 29,453 $ 25,239 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 2.99 $ 2.51 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 2.99 $ 2.51 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification.

First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,104,251 $ 30,930 3.96 % $ 3,031,024 $ 29,560 3.88 % $ 2,981,333 $ 31,574 4.20 % Securities - taxable 492,573 1,988 1.61 % 539,154 2,240 1.65 % 497,739 $ 3,475 2.77 % Securities - non-taxable 89,852 318 1.41 % 94,398 381 1.61 % 99,310 $ 604 2.41 % Other earning assets 532,466 407 0.30 % 552,058 569 0.41 % 452,945 $ 2,224 1.95 % Total interest-earning assets 4,219,142 33,643 3.17 % 4,216,634 32,750 3.09 % 4,031,327 37,877 3.73 % Allowance for loan losses (27,805 ) (25,347 ) (21,967 ) Noninterest-earning assets 124,870 116,532 98,856 Total assets $ 4,316,207 $ 4,307,819 $ 4,108,216 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 165,815 $ 156 0.37 % $ 154,275 $ 228 0.59 % $ 122,031 $ 223 0.73 % Savings accounts 49,209 54 0.44 % 45,466 79 0.69 % 34,298 94 1.09 % Money market accounts 1,369,543 1,655 0.48 % 1,295,249 2,442 0.75 % 752,941 3,653 1.92 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,673,702 8,712 2.07 % 1,784,631 9,679 2.16 % 2,201,231 14,447 2.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,258,269 10,577 1.29 % 3,279,621 12,428 1.51 % 3,110,501 18,417 2.35 % Other borrowed funds 591,806 4,201 2.82 % 584,634 4,090 2.78 % 584,386 4,086 2.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,850,075 14,778 1.53 % 3,864,255 16,518 1.70 % 3,694,887 22,503 2.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 86,836 75,901 49,570 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 55,832 54,052 66,136 Total liabilities 3,992,743 3,994,208 3,810,593 Shareholders' equity 323,464 313,611 297,623 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,316,207 $ 4,307,819 $ 4,108,216 Net interest income $ 18,865 $ 16,232 $ 15,374 Interest rate spread 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.31 % Net interest margin 1.78 % 1.53 % 1.51 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.91 % 1.67 % 1.67 %

1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,025,989 $ 120,628 3.99 % $ 2,894,174 $ 122,228 4.22 % Securities - taxable 530,849 11,123 2.10 % 462,704 13,807 2.98 % Securities - non-taxable 95,173 1,728 1.82 % 97,613 2,595 2.66 % Other earning assets 523,788 3,380 0.65 % 355,412 8,784 2.47 % Total interest-earning assets 4,175,799 136,859 3.28 % 3,809,903 147,414 3.87 % Allowance for loan losses (24,660 ) (19,891 ) Noninterest-earning assets 112,659 100,696 Total assets $ 4,263,798 $ 3,890,708 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 145,207 $ 840 0.58 % $ 118,874 $ 882 0.74 % Savings accounts 40,593 303 0.75 % 35,751 398 1.11 % Money market accounts 1,156,084 11,381 0.98 % 637,360 12,661 1.99 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,882,773 43,452 2.31 % 2,146,637 55,372 2.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,224,657 55,976 1.74 % 2,938,622 69,313 2.36 % Other borrowed funds 586,372 16,342 2.79 % 564,757 15,134 2.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,811,029 72,318 1.90 % 3,503,379 84,447 2.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 74,277 44,682 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 64,729 46,265 Total liabilities 3,950,035 3,594,326 Shareholders' equity 313,763 296,382 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,263,798 $ 3,890,708 Net interest income $ 64,541 $ 62,967 Interest rate spread 1.38 % 1.46 % Net interest margin 1.55 % 1.65 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.68 % 1.82 %

1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp Loans and Deposits (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 75,387 2.5 % $ 77,116 2.6 % $ 96,420 3.3 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 89,785 2.9 % 89,095 3.0 % 86,726 2.9 % Investor commercial real estate 13,902 0.5 % 13,084 0.4 % 12,567 0.4 % Construction 110,385 3.6 % 92,154 3.1 % 60,274 2.0 % Single tenant lease financing 950,172 31.1 % 960,505 31.9 % 995,879 33.6 % Public finance 622,257 20.3 % 625,638 20.8 % 687,094 23.2 % Healthcare finance 528,154 17.3 % 461,740 15.3 % 300,612 10.1 % Small business lending 125,589 4.1 % 123,168 4.1 % 46,945 1.6 % Total commercial loans 2,515,631 82.3 % 2,442,500 81.2 % 2,286,517 77.1 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 186,787 6.1 % 203,041 6.7 % 313,849 10.6 % Home equity 19,857 0.6 % 22,169 0.7 % 24,306 0.8 % Trailers 144,493 4.7 % 145,775 4.8 % 146,734 5.0 % Recreational vehicles 94,405 3.1 % 96,910 3.2 % 102,702 3.5 % Other consumer loans 36,794 1.2 % 39,765 1.3 % 45,873 1.5 % Total consumer loans 482,336 15.7 % 507,660 16.7 % 633,464 21.4 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1 61,264 2.0 % 62,754 2.1 % 43,566 1.5 % Total loans $ 3,059,231 100.0 % $ 3,012,914 100.0 % $ 2,963,547 100.0 % December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 96,753 3.0 % $ 86,088 2.6 % $ 57,115 1.8 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 188,645 5.8 % 155,054 4.6 % 129,020 4.1 % Savings accounts 43,200 1.3 % 49,890 1.5 % 29,616 0.9 % Money market accounts 1,350,566 41.3 % 1,359,178 40.3 % 786,390 24.9 % Certificates of deposits 1,289,319 39.4 % 1,360,575 40.3 % 1,613,453 51.2 % Brokered deposits 302,402 9.2 % 361,606 10.7 % 538,369 17.1 % Total deposits $ 3,270,885 100.0 % $ 3,372,391 100.0 % $ 3,153,963 100.0 %

1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $42.7 million and $44.3 million related to terminated interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $21.4 million as of December 31, 2019 related to interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans.

First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total equity - GAAP $ 330,944 $ 318,102 $ 304,913 $ 330,944 $ 304,913 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible common equity $ 326,257 $ 313,415 $ 300,226 $ 326,257 $ 300,226 Total assets - GAAP $ 4,246,156 $ 4,333,624 $ 4,100,083 $ 4,246,156 $ 4,100,083 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible assets $ 4,241,469 $ 4,328,937 $ 4,095,396 $ 4,241,469 $ 4,095,396 Common shares outstanding 9,800,569 9,800,569 9,741,800 9,800,569 9,741,800 Book value per common share $ 33.77 $ 32.46 $ 31.30 $ 33.77 $ 31.30 Effect of goodwill (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 33.29 $ 31.98 $ 30.82 $ 33.29 $ 30.82 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.79 % 7.34 % 7.44 % 7.79 % 7.44 % Effect of goodwill (0.10 %) (0.10 %) (0.11 %) (0.10 %) (0.11 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.69 % 7.24 % 7.33 % 7.69 % 7.33 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 323,464 $ 313,611 $ 297,623 $ 313,763 $ 296,382 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Average tangible common equity $ 318,777 $ 308,924 $ 292,936 $ 309,076 $ 291,695 Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 % 10.67 % 9.46 % 9.39 % 8.52 % Effect of goodwill 0.20 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.84 % 10.83 % 9.61 % 9.53 % 8.65 % Total interest income $ 33,643 $ 32,750 $ 37,877 $ 136,859 $ 147,414 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,400 1,424 1,570 5,796 6,334 Total interest income - FTE $ 35,043 $ 34,174 $ 39,447 $ 142,655 $ 153,748 Net interest income $ 18,865 $ 16,232 $ 15,374 $ 64,541 $ 62,967 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,400 1,424 1,570 5,796 6,334 Net interest income - FTE $ 20,265 $ 17,656 $ 16,944 $ 70,337 $ 69,301 Net interest margin 1.78 % 1.53 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.65 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.17 % Net interest margin - FTE 1.91 % 1.67 % 1.67 % 1.68 % 1.82 % Allowance for loan losses $ 29,484 $ 26,917 $ 21,840 $ 29,484 $ 21,840 Loans $ 3,059,231 $ 3,012,914 $ 2,963,547 $ 3,059,231 $ 2,963,547 Adjustments: PPP loans (50,554 ) (58,337 ) - (50,554 ) - Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 3,008,677 $ 2,954,577 $ 2,963,547 $ 3,008,677 $ 2,963,547 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.74 % 0.96 % 0.74 % Effect of PPP loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.98 % 0.74 %

1 Assuming a 21% tax rate

First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 14,145 $ 9,806 $ 7,698 $ 33,898 $ 27,156 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned - 2,065 - 2,065 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 14,145 $ 11,871 $ 7,698 $ 35,963 $ 27,156 Income tax provision - GAAP $ 3,055 $ 1,395 $ 602 $ 4,445 $ 1,917 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned - 434 - 434 - Adjusted income tax provision $ 3,055 $ 1,829 $ 602 $ 4,879 $ 1,917 Net income - GAAP $ 11,090 $ 8,411 $ 7,096 $ 29,453 $ 25,239 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned - 1,631 - 1,631 - Adjusted net income $ 11,090 $ 10,042 $ 7,096 $ 31,084 $ 25,239 Diluted average common shares outstanding 9,914,022 9,773,224 9,843,829 9,842,425 10,044,483 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 2.99 $ 2.51 Adjustments: Effect of write-down of other real estate owned - 0.17 - 0.17 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 3.16 $ 2.51 Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.65 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.00 % 0.15 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.02 % 0.93 % 0.69 % 0.73 % 0.65 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 % 10.67 % 9.46 % 9.39 % 8.52 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.00 % 2.07 % 0.00 % 0.52 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 % 12.74 % 9.46 % 9.91 % 8.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.84 % 10.83 % 9.61 % 9.53 % 8.65 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.00 % 2.10 % 0.00 % 0.53 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.84 % 12.93 % 9.61 % 10.06 % 8.65 % Effective income tax rate 21.6 % 14.2 % 7.8 % 13.1 % 7.1 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.5 % 0.0 % Adjusted effective income tax rate 21.6 % 15.4 % 7.8 % 13.6 % 7.1 %

