 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Closes $22.5 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 22:15  |  32   |   |   

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the closing of the private placement of $22.5 million of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s common stock (the “Private Placement”) with institutional and accredited investors.

Pursuant to the terms of the Private Placement, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has sold an aggregate total of 1,022,727 shares of common stock (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $22.00 per Common Share.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has also agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC to register the resale of the Common Shares.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as exclusive placement agent to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

The securities sold in the Private Placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Closes $22.5 Million Private Placement COS COB, Conn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the closing of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for February 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
15.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces $22.5 Million Private Placement
12.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Landmark Studio Group to Produce Original Interactive Interview Series “Inside the Black Box”
06.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Attend 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
29.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Notes Due 2025
29.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for January
23.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Attend Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
22.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces the Closing of $9,387,750 Principal Amount of Notes Due 2025