K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) is pleased to provide its operational outlook for 2021. The Company expects another significant, year-over-year, increase in gold equivalent production of 16-36% to 115,000 to 135,000 ounces, while also delivering low-cost production, with an estimated cash cost of $515-$565 per ounce gold and all-in sustaining cost of $825-$875 per ounce gold. Additionally, the Company plans to ramp-up exploration activities and invest in future production growth.

Note: All amounts in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

On exploration, 2021 is forecasted to have a significant increase in both near-mine and regional activities with a forecasted expenditure of $14-17 million. Over the course of 2020, the drill fleet doubled to ten rigs and an eleventh drill rig is expected to arrive imminently. Exploration plans are to target the Judd, Karempe, Kora and Kora South vein systems, and the Blue Lake porphyry in addition to continuing generative surface exploration.

Growth capital is forecasted to be between $25-30 million, which includes the ongoing twin incline development. The twin incline is designed for a throughput capacity of up to 2 million tonnes per annum, or 3 million tonnes per annum with conveyors.

Table 1 – 2021 Operational Outlook Summary

Gold Equivalent Production(1) Oz 115,000 to 135,000 Cash Costs(2) $/Oz $515 to $565 per ounce gold All-in Sustaining Costs(2) $/Oz $825 to $875 per ounce gold Growth Capital US$ $25 to $30 million Exploration US$ $14 to $17 million

Note (1) – Gold Equivalent Production based on the following commodity prices: Gold $1,800/oz, Copper $3.25/lb, and Silver $25/oz.