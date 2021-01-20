 

Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results February 23; Hold Conference Call February 24

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode: 1256432

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.

Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, March 10, 2021 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 1256432

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Reports & Resources” section of Berry’s website at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Berry Corporation (bry)
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com



