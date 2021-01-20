National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes at Seneca Resources Company, LLC

McGinnis joined National Fuel in 2007 as Senior Vice President of Seneca Resources and has helped advance National Fuel’s long-term, returns-focused Appalachian development program. In 2016, he was named President.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) (NYSE: NFG) announced that John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca Resources), the Exploration and Production segment of the Company, has indicated his intention to retire, effective May 1, 2021.

“Through John’s tenure, Seneca Resources has expanded its integrated and cost-effective approach to natural gas development and provided National Fuel significant upside potential for the years ahead,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel. “John led Seneca’s efforts to limit its surface footprint and to reduce air emissions. His positive impact upon this organization is unquestioned and his visionary guidance has been appreciated by the board and our management team.”

McGinnis will be succeeded by Justin I. Loweth, Senior Vice President at Seneca Resources. Loweth began his career with the organization in 2011 as Director of Strategic Planning and Acquisitions. Within a year he was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Acquisitions and held that title for several years. In 2015, he assumed leadership of the Oil and Gas Marketing, Reservoir Engineering, and Information Technology departments as well. In 2017, Loweth was appointed to Senior Vice President and is currently responsible for all of Seneca’s financial functions as well as the Reservoir Engineering, Business and Corporate Development, Information Technology, and Oil and Gas Marketing departments.

Before his tenure with Seneca Resources, Loweth served in various capacities with international investment banking and advisory firms that focused on the energy sector. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance and real estate finance.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.