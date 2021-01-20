 

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Restated Financials to be Included in its 10-K

PAOLI, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association, today announced that it received a notification letter on January 14, 2021 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). The notification letter stated that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year end September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”), and therefore remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company plans to file the Form 10-K with the SEC as soon as practicable and believes it will meet all requirements for continued listing prior to March 15, 2021. The notification of noncompliance from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.

The notification letter states that the Company has until March 15, 2021 to submit a plan to Nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Upon acceptance of the Company’s compliance plan, Nasdaq is permitted to grant an extension of up to 180 days from the prescribed 10-K filing date, or until July 12, 2021, for the Company to regain compliance.

As previously disclosed on December 29, 2020 on the Company’s Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC, the Company requires additional time to file its Form 10-K. The Company’s audit committee has determined that the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (together, the “Restated Periods”), should not be relied upon due to errors identified in such consolidated financial statements. Specifically, the Company has determined that participation interests relating to two commercial loans totaling approximately $4.2 million should be treated as secured borrowings rather than sold loans as of the Restated Periods. In addition, investors should no longer rely upon the preliminary earnings release, dated November 9, 2020, for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 due to the impairment of a single $13.5 million commercial real estate credit as collateral dependent, based on information that was received from the borrower in December 2020. Specifically, the Company has determined that based on information received in December 2020 an adjustment to the allowance for loan losses is required as of September 30, 2020.   The Company also evaluated an internal control deficiency primarily relating to documentation of loan participation agreements. The Company believes that it has taken steps necessary to correct the internal control deficiency associated with the documentation of participation agreements that led to the impairment errors.

