First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Common Share Distributions of $0.05 Per Share for February, March and April

The payable, record and expected ex-dividend dates, as well as the distribution per share amount for these distributions are as follows:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEI) has declared the Fund’s monthly common share distributions for February, March and April of $0.05 per share for each month.

February March April Payable Date: 02/16/21 03/15/21 04/15/21 Record Date: 02/02/21 03/02/21 04/05/21 Expected Ex-Dividend Date: 02/01/21 03/01/21 04/01/21 Distribution Per Share: $0.05 $0.05 $0.05

The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI): Distribution per share: $0.05 Distribution Rate based on the January 19, 2021 NAV of $7.41: 8.10% Distribution Rate based on the January 19, 2021 closing market price of $6.50: 9.23%

It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of the distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, with a focus on investing in publicly-traded MLPs and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utilities industries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 85% of its managed assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs, MLP-related entities and other energy sector and energy utilities companies. To generate additional income, the Fund expects to write (or sell) covered call options on up to 35% of its managed assets. The Fund is treated as a regular corporation, or a "C" corporation, for United States federal income tax purposes and, as a result, is subject to corporate income tax to the extent the Fund recognizes taxable income.