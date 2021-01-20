First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.1275 Per Share for February

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FPF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.1275 per share payable on February 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be February 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.1275

Distribution Rate based on the January 19, 2021 NAV of $24.39: 6.27%

Distribution Rate based on the January 19, 2021 closing market price of $23.31: 6.56%

The majority, and possibly all, of this distribution will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund. A portion of this distribution may come from net short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in preferred and other income-producing securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities.