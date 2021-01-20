 

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

The global pandemic has created an influx of callers dialing into conference lines individually from their home offices which has caused delays in getting participants into the requested calls. To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5869929. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 5869929. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 5869929. The recording will be available through May 19, 2021.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



Disclaimer

