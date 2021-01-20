2020 will go down in the history books for many reasons, but one bright spot in a year of darkness is the performance of the U.S. residential real estate markets. December 2020, like much of the year, recorded very strong home price appreciation. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose from the end of November 2020 to the end of December 2020 at an annualized rate of 8.5 percent. The Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions.

Radian Home Price Index: 2020 - A Year in Review (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the full year, the Radian HPI rose 8.0 percent year-over-year (December 2019 to December 2020). Not unexpectedly, the year was a tale of two halves. For the first six months of the year, home prices nationally appreciated at an annualized rate of just 6.5 percent. However, the last two quarters recorded an annualized increase of 9.3 percent. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

For the calendar year, national real estate records were broken in several important statistical categories.

National records broken in 2020:

Highest Average Sales Price $381,316

Shortest Days on Market to Sale 93

Number of Closed Sales 3.6mm

Average Active Monthly Listings 1.2mm

“In the end, there was nothing typical about 2020,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. “As the country shut down in March, no one predicted what would happen over the remainder of the year. Despite a global pandemic, social unrest at levels not seen in generations, and a divisive political environment, the U.S. housing market thrived. In many ways, this was a Black Swan outcome, albeit a positive one.”