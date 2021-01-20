Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Tax Composition of 2020 Distributions
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”) (NYSE American:FSP) announced today the tax composition of its 2020 distributions. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of FSP distributions.
|Ticker Symbol: FSP
|Common Stock (CUSIP # 35471R106)
|
2020
2020
2020 Total
Total
Taxable
Taxable
Capital
2020
Record
Payable
Distribution
Ordinary
Qualified
Gain
Return of
Section 199A
Date
Date
per Share
Dividend
Dividend (1)
