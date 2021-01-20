 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Tax Composition of 2020 Distributions

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”) (NYSE American:FSP) announced today the tax composition of its 2020 distributions. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of FSP distributions.

