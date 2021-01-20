Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Tax Composition of 2020 Distributions Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 20.01.2021, 22:30 | 49 | 0 | 0 20.01.2021, 22:30 | Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”) (NYSE American:FSP) announced today the tax composition of its 2020 distributions. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of FSP distributions. Ticker Symbol: FSP Common Stock (CUSIP # 35471R106) 2020 2020 2020 Total Total Taxable Taxable Capital 2020 Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Qualified Gain Return of Section 199A Date Date per Share Dividend Dividend (1) Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer