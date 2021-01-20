 

TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) (the “Company” or “TechnipFMC”) today announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day dedicated to Technip Energies B.V. (“Technip Energies”) in connection with the Company’s previously announced plan to separate into two industry-leading independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC and Technip Energies. The transaction is expected to be structured as a spin-off of a majority stake in TechnipFMC’s Technip Energies business segment. The separation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Capital Markets Day will feature presentations from members of Technip Energies’ executive team, including:

  • Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer
  • Bruno Vibert, Chief Financial Officer
  • Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with these individuals and other key members of Technip Energies’ leadership team.

The presentations will (1) highlight Technip Energies’ extensive project delivery capability and technology, products and services offering, (2) discuss Technip Energies’ long-term strategic vision and unique positioning in the energy transition and (3) review Technip Energies’ financial performance.

The Capital Markets Day event will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 2pm CET. A live webcast and an accompanying presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC’s website at www.technipfmc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year. A supplemental presentation containing selected financial information for Technip Energies for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and for the six months ended June 30, 2020, will also be available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC’s website at www.technipfmc.com.

Advisors
 Rothschild & Co. is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins, LLP is acting as legal advisor, with Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek N.V serving as additional legal advisors, to the Company.

BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale are acting as joint equity capital markets advisors in connection with the proposed distribution of Technip Energies shares to the holders of TechnipFMC shares upon completion of the separation.

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is also acting in a supporting role.

About Technip Energies (“SpinCo”)
 With approximately 15,000 employees, Technip Energies would be one of the largest engineering and technology companies globally, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. In addition, the new company will benefit from its robust project delivery model and extensive technology, products and services offering. The company would comprise the Technip Energies segment, including Genesis – a leader in advisory services and front-end engineering.

