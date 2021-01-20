 

Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LBS, LBS.PR.A) Life & Banc Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $53.8 million. The offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares issued at the closing of the offering.

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.80 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 15.4% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.15 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.1%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) (calculated as at January 14, 2021), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies:

Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc.
National Bank of Canada The Bank of Nova Scotia
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada
iA Financial Corporation Inc. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Sun Life Financial Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation

About Brompton Funds

