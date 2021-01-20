Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operational and financial results after the market close February 11, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on February 12, 2021, at 10:00 am ET (3 pm GMT).
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-806-5484
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-340-2217
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|3993987#
|Webcast:
|www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80033663052
|Passcode:
|3289901#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 12, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, 2021.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
