 

Sotera Health Announces Successful Repricing of its First Lien Term Loan Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has closed on an amendment repricing its First Lien Term Loan facility. The interest rate spread over LIBOR on the facility was reduced from 450 basis points to 275 basis points, and the facility’s LIBOR floor was reduced from 100 basis points to 50 basis points. The changes result in an effective reduction in current interest rates of 2.25%.

“We are pleased with the results of this repricing transaction, which we believe to be a reflection of the recently announced steps that the company has taken towards reducing leverage and enhancing the company’s liquidity position, combined with our continued solid operational performance,” said Scott J. Leffler, Chief Financial Officer of Sotera Health. “At current LIBOR and debt levels, we expect that the improved pricing will result in approximately $40 million of annual cash interest savings and provide us with additional flexibility for investment in key strategic priorities, such as growth initiatives and further deleveraging.”

Sotera Health expects interest savings will be partially offset by cash and non-cash charges associated with the repricing amendment.

Forward-looking Statements:

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the expected impact of the repricing of our debt and related charges, our financial condition, and our operational performance. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Sotera Health:

The name Sotera Health was inspired by Soteria, the Greek goddess of safety, and reflects the Company’s unwavering commitment to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health. Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical sterilization and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. With a combined tenure across our businesses of nearly 200 years and our industry-recognized scientific and technological expertise, we help to ensure the safety of millions of patients and healthcare practitioners around the world every year. Across our 63 facilities worldwide, we have nearly 2,900 employees who are dedicated to safety and quality. We are a trusted partner to more than 5,800 customers in over 50 countries, including more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and 8 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies.

Sotera Health goes to market through its three best-in-class businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics is a leading global provider of outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets. Nordion is the leading global provider of Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are key components to the gamma sterilization process. Nelson Labs is a global leader in outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Learn more about Sotera Health at soterahealth.com.

CONTACTS:

Sally J. Curley, IRC Jenny Kobin
Curley Global IR, LLC IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com IR@soterahealth.com

Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company


Sotera Health Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sotera Health Announces Successful Repricing of its First Lien Term Loan Facility CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Sotera Health Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Revenue