Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Bentley and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Bentley’s Class B common stock or a combination thereof at Bentley’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley”), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it intends to offer $500,000,000 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bentley also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

Bentley intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes in the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future acquisitions.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Bentley expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Bentley’s Class B common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments Bentley is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. The cap price and premium of the capped call transactions and the premium payable will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Bentley expects that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates will purchase shares of Bentley’s Class B common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to Bentley’s Class B common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes, and may unwind these various derivative transactions and purchase shares of Bentley’s Class B common stock in open market transactions shortly after the pricing of the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Bentley’s Class B common stock or the Notes at that time.