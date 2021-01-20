 

Kansas City Southern and NorthPoint Development to Develop 220-Acre Wylie Logistics Park in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:59  |  60   |   |   

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that it has entered into a joint agreement with NorthPoint Development to develop the master planned Wylie Logistics Park in Wylie, Texas, located adjacent to KCS’ David L. Starling Wylie Intermodal Terminal.

The Wylie Logistics Park offers 2.4 million square feet of potential building capacity for traditional warehousing and distribution; industrial grade amenities; dual feed electrical system with redundant power; as well as a heavy-haul road network comprised of direct access to Highway 78 and the interstate system, air and seaports, and a state-of-the-art intermodal terminal.

“KCS is pleased to enter into this agreement with NorthPoint Development for the Wylie Logistics Park,” said KCS vice president chemical and energy products Ginger Adamiak, who also leads the company’s industrial development team. “Wylie is part of the Dallas metro area, the fourth fastest growing industrial market in the U.S., and Wylie offers a business-friendly environment, low taxes and a double free port exemption.”

"We are extremely bullish on the opportunities that the Wylie Logistics Park offers,” said NorthPoint Development president/founding partner Chad Meyer. “Wylie is a supportive, pro-business municipality partnering with a unique Class I intermodal facility that has the best direct connectivity to the growing east coast ports. Couple this with exceptional demographics from an eCommerce demand and the great labor pool that this development requires and you have all of the ingredients for a very successful project."

KCS’ Wylie Intermodal Terminal opened in 2015 and expanded in 2018. It now offers track capacity of 19,000 feet and annual lift capacity of 342,000, resulting in fluid and efficient availability of containers and improved on-time arrivals and departures. The terminal also boasts 1,800-wheeled parking spaces (with room to expand); 300 container stack spots; an Automated Gate System (AGS) with high definition imagery; optical character recognition and biometric driver identification; enhanced traffic signals and specific turn lanes.

“The Wylie Logistics Park is ideal for customers looking to combine logistics and real estate in one location,” said KCS vice president intermodal and automotive Rodrigo Flores. “Locating in the park will provide tenants and customers significant cost savings by reducing drayage from ramp to facility and providing quick access to the regional interstate network. Customers will also enjoy the environmental benefits of intermodal transportation and connectivity to other intermodal and port facilities on KCS’ U.S. and Mexico rail network.”

Seite 1 von 3
Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kansas City Southern and NorthPoint Development to Develop 220-Acre Wylie Logistics Park in Texas Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that it has entered into a joint agreement with NorthPoint Development to develop the master planned Wylie Logistics Park in Wylie, Texas, located adjacent to KCS’ David L. Starling Wylie …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Kansas City Southern Commits to Setting a Science-Based Emissions Reduction Target