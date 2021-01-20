 

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Over $465 Million of High-Quality Acquisitions in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., and $225 Million Equity Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 22:51  |  68   |   |   

This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”, “DIR”, or the “Trust”) today announced an update on its capital deployment and financing activity.

ROBUST ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Since the end of Q3 2020, the Trust has closed, waived conditions, or is currently in exclusive negotiations on over $465 million of high-quality acquisitions across its target markets in Canada, Europe and the U.S. The acquisitions comprise 20 assets totalling 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”), with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of seven years and a weighted average going-in capitalization rate (“cap rate”) of 4.75% with growth potential from intensification, rent mark-to-market and lease-up of vacancy. One property in Montreal has significant excess land, which provides an opportunity to add over 220,000 square feet of prime logistics space in the near term. In addition, these acquisitions have over 100,000 square feet of high-quality vacant space in strong markets in Ontario and Quebec, and in-place rents are approximately 10% below market, leading to further NOI and NAV upside potential.  

These acquisitions allow the Trust to add scale in its target markets with approximately $270 million of assets in Ontario and Quebec, over $180 million in Europe, and $15 million in the Midwest U.S. Out of the approximately $460 million of aforementioned acquisitions, the Trust has closed on approximately $112 million, waived conditions on $180 million, and is under contract or in exclusive negotiations on assets totalling approximately $175 million.

“These acquisitions are high quality properties that are well-suited for e-commerce use. We continue to execute on our strategy to acquire highly functional, well-located, modern logistics assets that offer strong organic growth potential and are targeted to improve our overall portfolio quality,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our local on-the-ground acquisition platforms allow us to consistently source attractive investment opportunities for the REIT. We continue to transform the company with over $620 million of acquisitions in 2020, increasing our portfolio by over 25%. Paired with our access to euro-equivalent debt at interest rates well below 1% currently, our capital deployment initiatives have materially improved our growth outlook for 2021 and future years.”

Seite 1 von 6
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Over $465 Million of High-Quality Acquisitions in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., and $225 Million Equity Offering This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board