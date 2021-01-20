PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce February, March and April Dividends
The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFO), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for February, March and April 2021 as detailed below:
|
February
March
April
PFD
$0.0860
$0.0860
$0.0860
PFO
$0.0680
$0.0680
$0.0680
FFC
$0.1290
$0.1290
$0.1290
FLC
$0.1320
$0.1320
$0.1320
DFP
$0.1650
$0.1650
$0.1650
Payment Date
February 26, 2021
March 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
0 Kommentare