Fairfax Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U), recognizing the continued global spread of COVID-19, with great regret has once again determined that its April 15 annual meeting will be held virtually, with no personal attendance by shareholders or by its directors and officers or the officers of its subsidiaries and Fairfax group companies, and with none of the related events which are a regular feature of its annual meeting.

There will be a webcast of the formal meeting and of a presentation by Prem Watsa, Fairfax’s Chairman and CEO, following the formal meeting, and a Q&A carried out through the webcast. Instructions for how to access the webcast will be published in the near future. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy.