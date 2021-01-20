 

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 933 8304 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 933 8304). 

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.


