 

Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and FY 2020 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Event Plus Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 968-2322
Participant Event Plus Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (778) 560-2842
Conference ID: 6064777

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results on a US GAAP basis.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

